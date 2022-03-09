Lees-McRae College Communication Arts and Design Program Hosts Juried Student Exhibition on March 17

The Communication Arts and Design program at Lees-McRae College will be hosting their annual Juried Student Exhibition on Thursday, March 17. The show will open at 11 a.m. in the King-Shivell Gallery in Cannon Student Center. Students, faculty, staff, and community members are encouraged to attend the gallery opening and view some of the best works of art from Lees-McRae students.

The exhibition is open to students from across campus, who submit their best work to be judged by a guest artist. This year’s juror is Adam Adcock, research and lab operations manager for the department of art at Appalachian State University.

Adcock will be awarding first, second, and third place cash prizes to the best pieces, giving students a chance to win $100, $50, or $25 respectively for their work. Adcock will be giving a lecture on his own work before the announcement of awards, giving attendees a chance to learn from his expertise.

Courtesy of Lees-McRae College

