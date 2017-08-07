Lees-McRae Athletics Ushers in New Era with Redesigned Logo To Better Represent 21 Programs

Published Monday, August 7, 2017 at 10:14 am

The Lees-McRae College Athletic Department unveiled a newly designed logo to better represent its 21 athletic programs Monday morning.

“The logo symbolizes Lees-McRae in a way that many people have known it for many years,” said Craig McPhail, Vice President of Athletics and Club Sports. “A Bobcat is an animal that has fierceness as well as intense dedication and loyalty. We feel like this logo embodies who we were, are and will be moving forward as a department.”

The foundation of the design derived from alumnus, former coach, athletics administrator and Fred I. Dickerson Hall of Fame inductee, Don Baker.

Much like the real-world model, Wily the Bobcat, as Baker would name him, had to be cleverly skilled, determined and adaptable.

“It’s not the size of the bobcat in the fight, it’s the fight in the bobcat,” Baker said, describing the characteristic parallel between the intrepid character and the small size of Lees-McRae.

Above all, the logo had to be undeniably Lees-McRae.

The logo is not the only change surrounding Bobcat athletics. Following the fire that damaged most parts of the building late February, renovations at Williams Gymnasium are nearly complete after several months of intense work by the restoration crews.

Fans will be able to see the newly renovated Williams Gymnasium complete with the redesigned logo at an open house on Aug. 28 at 4-6 p.m.

Learn more about the logo redesign and what it means for the new era of Lees-McRae Athletics at www.lmc.edu/newlogo

For more information of Lees-McRae Athletics, follow us on our social media sites on Twitter (@LMCBobcats), Facebook (Lees-McRae Athletics) and on Instagram (leesmcraeathletics)

Comments

comments