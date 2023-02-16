Lee Winston Ammann, Beloved Son, Husband, Father, Family Member and Friend to Many, Passed Away Suddenly on Saturday, February 11



Lee Winston Ammann

January 2, 1989 ~ February 11, 2023

With deepest sorrow we announce that Lee Winston Ammann, our beloved son, husband, father, brother, family member and friend to many, passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Those who knew Lee, even just a little, have lost a shining light in their lives.

Lee was born and spent the majority of his youth growing up in Charlotte. One of his greatest loves was playing baseball. He finished his high school career pitching for Watauga High School from 2005 to 2007. His games included several exciting and well-fought battles earning him a college scholarship. He finished his baseball career at Mars Hill University.

Lee’s love of athletics extended to racing for the Sugar Mountain (NC) Ski and Snowboard Team for 11 years. After he aged out of the program as a competitor he became a member of the Team coaching staff. At one point he was even honored to be selected as a coach for the racers of the US Ski Team Southern Developmental Team, taking his young team-members to a post season event in Lake Placid, NY.

As a young adult he began working as a cook, server and bartender in the family business, a restaurant in Banner Elk, NC. When Covid hit in 2019 he insisted his parents step-aside in order to remain safe from the virus. He was an astute and hard-working businessman. He toiled tirelessly through the challenging years of the pandemic, helping the restaurant to not only survive but become even more prosperous as the years progressed. His business success was one of the greatest achievements of his life.

He was a wonderful, fun-loving father and never met a stranger, being, as the situation required, goofy, funny, sympathetic, and compassionate. He was generous with his time and always strove to lift up those family and friends who needed help. And his smile could light up a room and always brought an answering smile to others.

We LOVE and MISS you so much Lee. We always will.

________________________________________________________________________

Build Me a Son, O Lord

Build me a son, O Lord, who will be strong enough to know when he is weak, and brave enough to face himself when he is afraid; one who will be proud and unbending in honest defeat, and humble and gentle in victory.

Build me a son whose wishbone will not be where his backbone should be; a son who will know Thee and that to himself is the foundation stone of knowledge. Lead him, I pray, not in the path of ease and comfort, but under the stress and spur of difficulties and challenge. Here let him learn to stand up in the storm; here let him learn compassion for those who fail.

Build me a son whose heart will be clean, whose goal will be high; a son who will master himself before he seeks to master other men; one who will learn to laugh, yet never forget how to weep; one who will reach into the future, yet never forget the past.

And after all these things are his, add, I pray, enough of a sense of humor, so that he may always be serious, yet never take himself too seriously. Give him humility, so that he may always remember the simplicity of greatness, the open mind of true wisdom, the meekness of true strength.

Then I, his father, will dare to whisper, “I have not lived in vain.” (General Douglas MacArthur)

________________________________________________________________________

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ammann Education Fund, P.O. Box 2191, Banner Elk, NC 28604.

The family wishes to thank with greatest appreciation Pastor Allan Yawn of Banner Elk Christian Fellowship for his endless compassion, understanding and guidance.

Condolences may be offered at https://austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com/14/Obituaries—Tributes.html

