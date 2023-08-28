Lee Harper and Tunde Afolyan Famous Share Edgewood Cottage as Artists in Residence This Week Through September 3

Photo submitted.

Lee Harper has added “painter” to her resume of renowned dancer, choreographer, and founder/director of the acclaimed Atlanta dance company and school, Lee Harper & Dancers. Lee’s oil paintings reflect “dancing on the canvas” and are full of motion and heavily pigmented color, brimming with vibrant energy. Lee thinks of her art (dance and painting) as a celebration of nature, of the human spirit, and of life. www.leeharperfineart.com

Photo submitted.

Tunde Afolyan Famous is among the ranks of contemporary African artists embracing figurative expressionism. Exploring color as the basis of painting, Tunde infuses spiritualism and symbolism in his powerful lyrical expressions. His spontaneous, energetic gestures create splashes, strokes, and heavily layered areas that reveal the confident control of his painting. Tunde’s paintings are held in private and corporate collections throughout the world. His paintings have been exhibited in galleries and museums in Nigeria, Europe and the United States. www.famousfineart.com

Treat yourself to a visual feast while meeting Tunde and Lee at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock from August 28 through September 3.

Courtesy of Edgewood Cottage.

