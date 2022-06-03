Law Enforcement Authorities Request Help in Finding Missing Avery County Teen

Courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office.

By Tim Gardner

The Avery County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in the search for a missing teen.

17-year old Autumn Taylor of the Crossnore Township of Avery County became missing on the evening of Friday, May 27, 2022. According to a social media post from the Avery County Sheriff’s Department, Taylor may be in the company of her boyfriend, Kaleb Butler of Boone, and that Butler may be driving a 2009 Lincoln MKZ or a 2006 Subaru Legacy automobile.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Taylor is asked to call the Avery County Sheriff’s Department at (828) 733-2071, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Department at (828) 264-3761 or the Ashe County Sheriff’s Department at (336) 846-5633.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

