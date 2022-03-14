Law Enforcement Agencies Stepping Up Patrols Statewide for St. Patrick’s Day

Don’t see this as you celebrate St. Patrick’s day

We are just 3 days away from Patrick’s Day, state officials are reminding people to never drink and drive. For the next week, law enforcement agencies statewide will increase patrols to keep impaired drivers off the roads during the St. Patrick’s Day “Booze It & Lose It” enforcement campaign.



“We know alcohol tends to be a part of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, but people should never get behind the wheel if they’ve been drinking alcohol,” said Mark Ezzell, director of the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program. “Drinking and driving can be deadly. Have a plan to get home safely so you don’t risk seriously injuring or killing yourself or someone else.”



Since 2018, 105 motorists have been killed or seriously injured in alcohol-related crashes on North Carolina roads during the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign period.



“One of the worst things we do as an agency is to notify a family of the death of their loved one from a motor vehicle collision,” said Colonel Freddy L. Johnson, Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “These tragic events and the lasting impacts they have on families can be avoided, so please do your part by planning ahead and ensuring you and your friends celebrate this St. Patrick’s Day responsibly.”



Increased enforcement during specific campaign periods year-round is a key part of making North Carolina roads safer. In 2021, North Carolina experienced the most traffic fatalities since 1973 – with impaired driving a leading cause of crashes.



If you drink and need a ride home, call a friend, take public transit or call a cab. All are better options than getting behind the wheel intoxicated. For more safe driving tips, visit ncghsp.org or follow NCGHSP on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Courtesy of NCGHSP.org

