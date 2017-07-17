On Last Laps Roberts Gets By Norris for Win at Mountain View Speedway

Published Monday, July 17, 2017 at 10:24 am

Kevin Roberts got by Chris Norris in the later stages of the Extreme Sport Compact division Feature event to record another win on the season. In earlier action, Jefferson’s Randy Ring outdueled Benji Andrews in the New Late Model Sportsman division to get the checkers.Looking for big things from this division in 2018.

In Young Guns action, Ashe high school student beat out 10 year olds Logan Eller and Jacob Hayes for the win.This division is for youth and female racers new to the sport of Stock Car racing.In Stock 4 action Michael Eller was out dueled this week by a quick Randy Powell.In the Stock 8 division,Greg Brown took a wild ride after he and Dale White got together on the Back stretch. He was ok.

In the end East Lincoln Speedway regular Ronnie White came home the victor.Semi Mod 4’ saw Ashe County’s Billy Goodman chalk up yet another victory after passing Jeff Eastridge who was in his backup car in the later part of the Feature event.

The Sport Compact division had Meat Camp’s Tony Miller come out on top yet again this week as Kyle Moretz tried mounting a challenge before he got a flat tire. Outlaw 4 saw the Lewis and Lewis show as son Daniel beat out dad Danny for the win.

During Intermission, fans we able to come out on the track and meet their favorite drivers and get candy and autographs as well.Racing action resumes this Saturday at 5pm.Pit gates open at 2pm and Spectator gates open at 3pm. The top three from each division are as follows:

OUTLAW 4:

1st-Danny Lewis,Jr. #29

2nd-Danny Lewis,Sr. #28

3rd-Johnny Oakes #5

STOCK 4:

1st-Randy Powell #4s

2nd- Michael Eller#71

3rd-Brandon Hampton #95

YOUNG GUNS:

1st-Dixie Barker #84B

2nd-Logan Eller #01

3rd-Jacob Hayes #0

LATE MODEL SPORTSMAN:

1st-Randy Ring #56

2nd-Benji Andrews #2c

STOCK 8:

1st-Ronnie White #87

2nd-Kenneth Brown

3rd-Dale White #13

SEMI MOD 4 :1st

Billy Goodman #2

2nd-Jeff Eastridge #6

3rd- Jonathan Greer #23

EXTREME SPORT COMPACT:

1st-Kevin Roberts #3

2nd- Chris Norris #42

3rd-Jeb Brown #27

SPORT COMPACT:

1st-Tony Miller #88

2nd-Kyle Moretz #77

3rd-Amanda Farmer #19h

Comments

comments