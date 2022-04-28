Kiwanis of Banner Elk Present Terrific Kids Certificates to Students at Banner Elk School

All Avery County Elementary Schools have been taking part in the Kiwanis Terrific Kid program. It is a program that promotes character development, self esteem and perseverance. For April, the Kiwanis Terrific Kid program was held at Banner Elk Elementary.

Kiwanis of Banner Elk is dedicated to helping the youth in their community. Over the past 40 years they have given out over a million dollars in grants to help organizations that focus on the youth.

Kiwanis of Banner Elk meet the first and third Tuesday of each month. Their meetings are typically held at the Miller Commons Room on the Lees-McRae college campus. On Tuesday March 15, they will have as their guest Jerry Moody from Avery extension.

April Terrific Kids for the month of April at the Banner Elk school included:

Left back- Juniper Barrow, Eloise Rodrigues, Hunter Thomas, Ninna Nitti, Tyson Wrobleski, Lauren Driggers, Justin Carver Principal

Front left- Rowan Cornwell, Connor Sorrow, Claire Beretsky, Banner Dunn. Not pictured: Robert Ammerman and Kosma Sutriasa

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

