King Street Market to Host Second Annual Dia Latino on July 12 from 4-7 p.m.

Dia Latino dancing demonstration. Photo submitted.

The King Street Market is hosting the much anticipated, second annual, Dia Latino! King Street Market and Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture are happy to be partnering with Que Pasa Appalachia and the Immigrant Justice Coalition again for this event on July 12 from 4-7 p.m.

There are lots of activities planned including a dancing demonstration, traditional Mexican flower craft, a kid’s activity, and a community salsa competition. Tamales will be for sale for the duration of the market and customers will have the opportunity to taste and vote for their favorite salsas.

The Immigrant Justice Coalition and the Children’s Council will be tabling as well as Que Pasa Appalachia. Little Guatemala, a cultural center based in Morganton NC, will be at the market selling coffee, chocolate, and traditional crafts and will be sharing information about their programs.

Que Pasa Appalachia founder Yolanda Adams. Photo submitted.

About King Street Farmers’ Market

The King Street Farmers’ Market, operated by Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, is an outdoor retail space for local farmers and producers during the months of May through October and provides community members an opportunity to conveniently access quality food.

For more information about featured vendors and special events, customers are encouraged to follow the King Street Market on Facebook @KingStreetMkt and on Instagram @kingstreetmarket. For general inquiries or to be added to our weekly newsletter, please email [email protected]

About Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture

Formed in 2003, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture (BRWIA) is a women-led organization that builds an equitable, sustainable High Country local food system by supporting producers and cultivating community connections that educate, inspire, and increase the demand for local food. To learn more about BRIWA, please visit www.brwia.org.

Courtesy of the King Street Market

Graphic courtesy of King Street Market.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

