Kickoff Times Set for Remaining App State Home Football Games

Published Friday, September 15, 2017 at 12:02 pm

BOONE, N.C. – Appalachian State Athletics has announced kickoff times for three of its remaining 2017 home football contests.

The Oct. 7 homecoming game vs. New Mexico State will begin at 3:30 p.m. Kickoff for the Oct. 21 tilt vs. Coastal Carolina, which is part of the App State Family Weekend, is also 3:30 p.m. The Dec. 2 regular-season finale against Louisiana will kick off at 2:30 p.m.

Television coverage will be announced later, and game times are subject to change.

The Nov. 9 Thursday night home game against Georgia Southern has already been announced as a 7:30 p.m. kickoff, televised by ESPNU.

Single-game tickets are available to purchase online at appstatesports.com/ tickets, by phone at (828) 262-2079 or in person at the Appalachian State Athletics Ticket Office, located at the Holmes Center. Office hours are Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Away game tickets are available only to season ticket holders and Yosef Club members. To purchase, call (828) 262-2079. Tickets also can be purchased by clicking on “Tickets” beside each game below.

Oct. 7 vs. New Mexico State (3:30 p.m.)

Oct. 21 vs. Coastal Carolina (3:30 p.m.)

Nov. 9 (Thurs.) vs. Georgia Southern (7:30 p.m.)

Dec. 2 vs. Louisiana (2:30 p.m.)

