Keith Green Wins Fred Arnett Memorial Race at Mountain View Speedway on Saturday

Published Monday, August 7, 2017 at 11:25 am

Keith Green of Boone parked his camaro in the winners circle Saturday night at Mountain View Speedway. He won the 20 lap Fred Arnett Stock 8 Memorial race.Green led from the the drop of the green flag and was able to hold off a late race charge from Paul Clark who finished second.

In Young Guns action,”Little E” Logan Eller fended off several challenges from Dixie Barker to pick up his second win of the season.Danny Lewis Sr. recorded the fastest qualifying lap time in the Outlaw 4 putting him on the pole for the Feature event. Danny Lewis, Jr. Ran out of laps to chase his dad down handing the win to him.

Jeff Eastridge has been struggling the past few weeks in Semi Mod 4 with mechanical issues. But Saturday night he put that all behind him beating Jeff Turnmire for the win.

The Stock 4 division saw Michael Eller once again showed that he is the man to beat this season beating out Jerry Pearson for another victory on the season. Kevin Roberts fixed his handling issues he had in his heat race to beat out Scott Kerley for the win in Extreme Sport Compact action.

And in Sport Compact action, Tony Miller edged out Amanda Farmer of Jefferson for another victory as well. This Saturday night, the Carolina No Bull Sprint Cars return to the Speedway for a makeup event. These winged warriors turned lap times at just over 100mph the last time they were at the track.

Kids bike racing is also scheduled at Intermission. Race time is 5pm.Pit gates open at 2pm and Spectator gates open at 3pm.The top three from each division are as follows:

STOCK 8:

1st-Keith Green #2

2nd-Paul Clark #8

3rd-Chris Cook #2c

STOCK 4:

1st-Michael Eller #71

2nd-Jerry Pearson #17

3rd-Jonathan Greer #65

SPORT COMPACT:

1st-Tony Miller #88

2nd-Amanda Farmer #19h

3rd-Bobby Walton #8

SEMI MOD 4:

1st-Jeff Eastridge #6

2nd-Jeff Turnmire #19

3rd-Jessica Mendenhall #44

YOUNG GUNS:

1st-Logan Eller #01

2nd- Dixie Barker #84B

DNS- Michael Saam #41M

EXTREME SPORT COMPACT:

1st-Kevin Roberts #3

2nd-Scott Kerley #87

3rd-Donald Dotson #30

