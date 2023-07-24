Kathryn Regel and Waitsel Smith Share Edgewood Cottage as Artists in Residence This Week Through July 30

Coming to Blowing Rock this week? Stop by Edgewood Cottage and visit Kathryn Regel, mixed media and pencil drawing artist, and Waitsel Smith, watercolorist and oils, from today, July 24, through July 30.

“Carriage House” by Waitsel Smith

North Carolina artist Waitsel Smith is a visual artist living in Lenoir with over 30 years experience painting the people and places of North Carolina. Working in oil and watercolors, he’s considered a master landscape, portrait and figure painter who has also done commissions in pastel, ink, charcoal, pencil and mixed media. Waitsel has enjoyed success as a commercial illustrator, including work for the Travel Channel and Discovery Channel.

Kathryn Regel has been described as a weaver of stories; her work is a unique combination of art, memories and ancestry. Technically, Kathryn combines old family photos with current-day prints to make a story—either real or imagined. She adds images of maps, news clippings, advertisements, sewing patterns, stamps and anything else that she feels go with the stories. She then paints the layers together with acrylic paint to make it seem like a seamless picture.

www.kathrynregel.com

Instagram: @kathrynregel

“Legend” by Kathryn Regel

Come meet and enjoy Waitsel’s N.C. Wyeth style of painting and Kathryn’s singular art at Edgewood Cottage from July 24 through July 30.

For a complete schedule of artists at Edgewood Cottage, please see artistsatedgewood.org.

Courtesy of Edgewood Cottage.

