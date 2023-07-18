Karin Neuvirth and Cindy McEnery Share Edgewood Cottage as Artists in Residence This Week Through July 23

Coming to Blowing Rock this week? Stop by Edgewood Cottage and visit artists Karin Neuvirth, acrylic on canvas, and nature and landscape photographer Cindy McEnery from July 17 through July 23.

Karin Neuvirth remembers, as a child, color could drastically affect her emotional state. Today color is, by far, the most dominant element in her compositions. Growing up on a farm in Minnesota’s cold, grey climate, Karin found solace in creating an oasis of bright colors inside of her home. Living in the North Carolina mountains, she is astounded by the natural beauty around every turn. She works primarily with a palette knife to create colorful, textural, impressionist paintings.​

https://www.facebook.com/karinneuvirthartist

While Cindy McEnery’s love of photography began as a child, her real growth came after she retired from corporate America. From that moment, Cindy committed herself to the study, practice and work of photography by taking classes in Raleigh, studying with National Geographic photographers in Arizona, Texas, Virginia, Santa Fe, and Portland, and photographing dancers at The Carolina Ballet. Cindy focuses on things around her — nature and landscapes, barns and barn quilts, sunrises and sunsets, and animals and people—including a focus on North Carolina. Each photograph is an attempt to capture life as she sees it at that particular moment.

www.cindymceneryphotography.com

For a full schedule of Artists in Residence at Edgewood Cottage, please see artistsatedgewood.org.

Courtesy of Edgewood Cottage.

