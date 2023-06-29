Junaluska Gospel Choir Performs on Sunday, July 2 in Valle Crucis Acclaimed Vocal Group Slated for Summer Concert Series at St. John’s

VALLE CRUCIS, NC – The 12th anniversary season of the popular Summer Concert Series at historic St. John’s Church in Valle Crucis continues with a choral performance at 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 2 by the acclaimed Junaluska Gospel Choir. It is the next event on a series of monthly concerts planned through August 2023.

A summer mission of Holy Cross Episcopal Church, the picturesque St. John’s chapel, consecrated in 1862, is located in the Watauga County countryside and provides marvelous acoustics for music with its wooden walls and floors forming a natural sounding board for live performances.

The concerts showcase some of the High Country’s finest musicians along with regional artists of national prominence. Attendees linger until sunset to mingle with the artists after their performance. All concerts begin promptly at 5 p.m., are approximately 60 minutes in duration and followed by a potluck supper. Admission is free, but a suggested contribution of $5 will help the parish offset artists fees, with children 12 and under admitted free of charge.

Back on the concert series by popular demand, the Junaluska Gospel Choir from Boone Mennonite Brethren Church brings an evening of spirituals and gospel music the concert series. Nestled within the Junaluska neighborhood, one of the oldest predominantly African American communities in western North Carolina, the “little white church on the hill” has been home to some of the region’s most talent-rich gospel ensembles, and over the years the Junaluska Gospel Choir’s unique and eclectic sound has evolved into a passionate blend of gospel styles.

Having performed at Boonerang and MerleFest, among many other engagements, the choir is famous throughout the North Carolina High Country for their passionate and uplifting performances in the Black Church and Old-Time Gospel music traditions, the choir features singers who come from multiple generations of choral artists. They will be joined by some of the region’s best rhythm and blues musicians, and audience members will find that it’s nearly impossible to sit still during a choir performance.

Attendees traditionally bring their favorite dish to share during the potluck supper on the lawn that follows every summer concert, with dozens of folks arriving early to begin the social aspect of the evening’s festivities. Many audience members prefer to set up lawn chairs near the open windows of the chapel and listen to the music as it resonates throughout the valley. All are welcome as High Country residents mingle with newcomers and visitors to the melting pot that is historic St. John’s.

###

St. John’s Chapel is located at 645 Herb Thomas Road, off Mast Gap Road in the Sugar Grove community near Valle Crucis, NC. Signs are posted throughout the valley directing audience members to the concert location. For more information, please visit the concert website at www.holycrossvallecrucis.net or call 828.963.4609.

