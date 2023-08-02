Join the Watauga Arts Council for the 3rd Annual Buskers Fest in Downtown Boone

Photo submitted.

The Watauga Arts Council is partnering with the Downtown Boone Development Association to host the 3rd Annual Buskers Fest on Friday, October 6. This popular event, a celebration of the street performance art of busking, will pack downtown Boone with talented local musicians, interactive art installations, crafters, performers, and local food options. Whether you’re a local resident or visiting from out of town, make sure to mark your calendars and join us for this remarkable celebration of art and culture.

Musicians, artists, and performers interested in participating are encouraged to fill out the “Artist Registration” form on the Watauga Arts Council website at https://www.watauga-arts.org/events.

For more information, visit the Watauga Arts Council website or stay updated on social media by following the WAC on Facebook at WataugaCountyArtsCouncil and Instagram at watauga_arts.

The Watauga Arts Council is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and enriching the arts in Boone, NC, and the surrounding region. Through events like the Buskers Fest, the council aims to provide a platform for local artists while fostering a thriving creative community.

