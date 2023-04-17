Jerry Moore receives inaugural “Good Scouting Award” from Blue Ridge District of Boy Scouts

By David Rogers
BOONE, N.C. — For those who know Jerry Moore, there could be no more deserving recipient of the Blue Ridge District Boy Scouts’ very first “Good Scouting Award.” The former Appalachian State University football head coach was recognized in an April 5 ceremony at the Deep Gap Fire Department.
The award was a primary feature of the organization’s Good Scouting Breakfast. The Blue Ridge District is part of the Boy Scouts’ Hickory Council. Bryan Bouboulis, the Blue Ridge District’s finance chairman, had the honor of making the presentation to Coach Moore.READ STORY HERE
