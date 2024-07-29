Jack Hamrick and JoAnn Pippin Share Edgewood Cottage as Artists in Residence Through August 4

This Week at Edgewood Cottage…

It’s a great week to visit Edgewood Cottage—daily from 10-5 but a special free artist reception on Thursday, August 1, from 5-7 p.m. as well. Jack Hamrick, oil, acrylic and ink, teamed with watercolorist JoAnn Pippin, will fill the Cottage with color, creativity and expertise you’ll want to explore.

Jack Hamrick sold a pastel sketch at the age of nine and has been painting ever since. As a local artist, Jack enjoys capturing the rare beauty of Appalachia, often right outside his cabin door. His favorite paintings are brightly pigmented landscapes filled with the light and character of places he frequents and you’ll recognize. Come meet Jack and enjoy his work at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock from July 29 through August 4.

JoAnn Pippin knows watercolor. She has been enthusiastically painting in watercolor for over 25 years. Her major inspiration comes from scenes she’s photographed during many trips across the US. JoAnn’s landscapes and close-ups of nature have appeared in galleries and juried art shows in North Carolina, Tennessee, New Hampshire, Maine, California, New Mexico, and Colorado. Please come and welcome JoAnn, a master watercolorist, back to Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock from July 29 through August 4. Come for the art and stay for the free wine and appetizers on Thursday, August 1, 5-7 p.m.





