Jack Hamrick and JoAnn Pippin Share Edgewood Cottage as Artists in Residence This Week Through June 11

Coming to Blowing Rock this week? Two artists are in residence this week at Edgewood Cottage: Jack Hamrick, who works in oils, and watercolorist JoAnn Pippin, both would enjoy discussing their art with you.

Art history, life experience, nature and fellow artists are ready sources of inspiration for Jack’s vividly expressive paintings, many inspired by the Appalachian mountains. Having painted all around the world, Jack finds western North Carolina’s High Country to be the perfect muse by which to paint and live. Come learn more about Jack’s paintings and his work with children using art as therapy.





Fellow artist JoAnn Pippin feels painting helps her escape from everyday stress into a thoroughly focused, creative state of mind. JoAnn paints exclusively in watercolor because she loves interacting with the transparency and spontaneous color-mixing that watercolor allows. Her paintings aren’t strictly representational, rather she sets up compositions, such as landscapes, architecture, interiors, that portray her reaction to a scene or subject.





Come meet Jack and JoAnn at Edgewood Cottage from June 5 through June 11.

Courtesy of Edgewood Cottage.

