It Is Girl Scout Week In The High Country

Photo provided by Girl Scouts of America

The week of March 6-12, Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont will officially celebrate 110 years of the Girl Scout organization. On March 12, 1912, founder Juliette Gordon Low organized the first Girl Scout troop in Savannah, Georgia. Since then, Girl Scouts has grown to over two million girl members and 500,000 adult members. For more than a century, the Girl Scout organization has built girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.

Girl Scout Week is celebrated each March, starting with Girl Scout Sunday on March 6, and ending with Girl Scout Sabbath on a Saturday, March 12. The official birthday is also celebrated on March 12.

For more information about Girl Scouting in your local area or to learn more about joining or volunteering with Girl Scouts, please call 800-672-2148 or e-mail [email protected]

Courtesy of Girl Scouts Carolina Peaks to Piedmont

