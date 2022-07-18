Inaugural Middle Fork Music Fest and 7th Annual Ducky Regatta to Benefit Casting Bread

Casting Bread invites everyone to the inaugural Middle Fork Music Fest and 7th Annual Ducky Regatta, July 29-30, 2022. Both events are free to attend and will take place at 194 Aho Road in Blowing Rock.

On Friday, July 29 from 4:00-10:00 p.m., bring your lawn chair and enjoy an evening of music by six amazing artists at the Middle Fork Music Fest. The event features Barefoot Modern (Boone), David Fair (Myrtle Beach), Jason Lee McKinney Band (Nashville), Mark Mulch (Nashville), Seeking Gravity (Boone), and The Coyotes (Boone). Admission is free and includes free food. Visit www.increasefoodsecurity.org to meet the artists and learn more about the Middle Fork Music Fest. Attendees are encouraged to bring a box or eight of your favorite cereal to stock the shelves at Casting Bread’s food pantry.

The excitement continues Saturday, July 30 with the 7th Annual Ducky Regatta from 10:57a.m. – 3:05 p.m. This event is the perfect way to spend a day with your kids! The regatta features multiple heats of duck races that culminate with the championship race in the early afternoon. The sponsor of the winning duck will receive a cash prize of $500. Besides duck races, the fun includes bounce houses, cakewalks, outdoor games, corn hole, crafts, and so much more. The Ducky Regatta is free to attend, and you can sponsor a duck race entry for $5 in advance, or $6 at the event. All proceeds benefit Casting Bread. Find more information and sponsor a duck online at www.increasefoodsecurity.org. The Ducky Regatta is the only rubber duck race in North Carolina endorsed and sanctioned by the American Duck Racing Association of America. Quack, quack!

Courtesy of Casting Bread.

