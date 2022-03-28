Inaugural Middle Fork Music Fest and 7th Annual Ducky Regatta July 29-30 in Blowing Rock

Casting Bread is filling the last weekend of July with fun for all ages with its inaugural Middle Fork Music Fest on Friday, July 29 and the 7th Annual Ducky Regatta on Saturday, July 30!

Friday’s event features performances from 4:00-10:00 p.m. alongside the Middle Fork of the New River. The lineup includes artists from Watauga County, joined by national and international touring artists from Nashville, TN and Myrtle Beach, SC. Food on Friday night will be free and includes hamburgers and hot dogs grilled to order. Casting Bread asks everyone to fill the pantry Friday night by bringing up to 15 boxes of your favorite cereal.

On Saturday from 10:57 a.m. – 3:05 p.m. you and all the kids you can fit in your vehicle will enjoy bounce houses, cake walks, ring toss, face painting, music, and the 7th Annual Ducky Regatta. According to Diann Miller, Casting Bread’s Operations Manager, “There really is something for everyone, so bring your family, neighbors, and friends!”

You can sponsor one or more rubber ducks, then line the banks of the Middle Fork to cheer them on as they compete in qualifying races. Winners of those races earn a chance to compete in the championship race, with the sponsor of the champion duck winning $500. Casting Bread’s Executive Director Sam Garrett stated, “We keep pretty good tabs on the ducks between races, and these ducks have been training the entire off-season. As in years past, we have ducks coming in from Europe and South America. It is unclear if the Australian National Duck Racing team will join us this year. When we know, we will let you know.”

Follow Casting Bread on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest information about the weekend, including artist announcements. Sponsor your ducks online at www.increasefoodsecurity.org. Casting Bread is always in need of food, so consider donating shelf-stable items at 194 Aho Road Tuesday – Thursday from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., or you can donate to Casting Bread at Walmart on Blowing Rock Road through April 6. Look for the Casting Bread sign and collection boxes at the front of the store.

It takes at least 40 volunteers to make these weekend events happen. Sign up to volunteer at www.increasefoodsecurity.org. If you work with or own a business that is interested in sponsorship opportunities, contact Sam Garrett at [email protected] Casting Bread is a 501(c)(3) organization and all donations may be tax deductible within the guidelines set forth by the I.R.S.

Courtesy of Casting Bread.

