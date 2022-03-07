Inaugural Coaches’ Golf Tournament to Benefit Children of High Country Caregivers

Blowing Rock Country Club and Coach Jerry Moore will host “The Coach’s Golf Tournament” benefiting the children of High Country Caregivers at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 24th at the Blowing Rock Country Club. Play a round of golf and make a difference in the lives of children being raised by grandparents and other family members.

“We are thankful to Coach Moore and Blowing Rock Country Club for helping us raise money for the children and families in our program,” Jacob Willis, Executive Director of High Country Caregivers, said.

The tournament will consist of four-person scramble with gift certificates to the pro shop going to teams finishing first through third place in net and gross scores. Prizes will also be handed out for closest to pin on all Par 3s, longest drive, and there will be a putting contest. Teams will have an opportunity to meet and golf with Appalachian State University’s coaching legend Jerry Moore and his coaching friends. Each player will receive a specialty item bag, golf hat, golf balls, and other specialty golf items. There will be a silent auction with signed memorabilia from Coach Moore and other coaches. Lunch will be provided. An awards reception and heavy hors d’ oeuvres will follow at the Blowing Rock Country Club.

Entry fee is $250.00 per person. Space for the tournament is limited to 125 players and we are filling up fast. Register soon to secure your teams entry.

Those interested in playing in the tournament can sign up online at Highcountrycaregivers.com, call High Country Caregivers at 828-832-6366, or mail check with team names, phone number, and handicaps to:

High Country Caregivers

P.O. Box 3356

Boone, NC 28607.

All sponsors will be recognized at the event and on local media outlets. All proceeds will go to High Country Caregivers, a stand-alone non-profit, which serves grandparents who are raising grandchildren in Watauga, Ashe, Avery, Mitchell, and Wilkes counties. All donations are tax deductible. These families do not receive government funds to assist in raising their grandchildren and often struggle with the financial burden of doing so while on a fixed income. HCC steps in to help these families pay for legal fees, counseling, necessities, summer camps, after school care and health-conscious youth activities.

You can find out more information by going to www.highcountrycaregivers.com or contacting them at (828)832-6366.

Courtesy of High Country Caregivers

