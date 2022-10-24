Identity of Man Who Fell to His Death Sunday on Grandfather Mountain Released by Avery Sheriff

By Tim Gardner

Avery County Sheriff Mike Henley identified the man who fell to his death while visiting Grandfather Mountain on Sunday, October 23 as Todd A. Buckman, age 53, of Troy, New Hampshire.

Henley said authorities have requested an autopsy to be performed on Buckman’s body as a general protocol measure because of how he died, not because of suspected foul play or anything else suspicious. From the preliminary investigation, the sheriff reiterated that the incident appears to be an “accidental fall that resulted in a fatality.”

On Sunday at around 10:00 a.m., reports were made about a person missing at the Grandfather Mountain Park area. Authorities said the male (Buckman) was last seen alive at one of the park’s overlooks. Rescue crews located Buckman at the base of a cliff and recovered his deceased body a short time later.

Sunday’s deadly fall was an isolated incident, and Grandfather Mountain continues to operate with its normal hours.

Grandfather Mountain is located in the Linville community of Avery County and is a popular destination for hikers, explorers and other travelers. It is also home to the world-famous Mile High Swinging Bridge.

