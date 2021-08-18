Hunger and Health Coalition Announces Their Two Big Fall Events; Fall Blast & Masquerade Ball

Excitement is filling the air in the High Country for upcoming events. The Hunger and Health Coalition is excited to welcome back two exciting events this year that will be sure to keep you and your family entertained this Fall.

“We are elated to be able to welcome our community back for these two incredible, action packed events” Executive Director, Elizabeth Young states. “It has been a trying year for our entire Watauga County community. We are excited to be able to spread some cheer and celebrate.”

Last year, with the help of Chetola Sporting Reserve, the HHC hosted its very first Fall Blast Tournament, a clay shooting competition held at the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountain Club. “Mark your calendars because our 2nd Annual Fall Blast will be held on Saturday, September 25th” explains Young.

Much like last year, teams will consist of four players. Team registration is $300 and will include access to guns as well as breakfast and lunch. Exciting prizes and a silent auction will round out the tournament. All playing levels are welcome!

A community wide Halloween fan favorite, the Masquerade Ball, will also be back this year. Scheduled for October 29th, the event is a beloved tradition in the High Country.

“We were so disappointed to not be able to host the Masquerade Ball last year” explains Volunteer Coordinator, Terri Niederhammer. “Over the years we have seen so many community members come out to the event, dance, celebrate and have a wonderful time. Our team is thrilled to be able to host this tradition once again!”. Terri shares that “there will be a costume contest, so be sure to bring your A game!”.

This year’s ball will be held at The Mill at Rock Creek located just a few miles down Highway 194. Details and ticket will be listed on the HHC’s website and social media pages, so make sure to check out the event’s page on the Hunger and Health Coalition’s website!

The pandemic not only cancelled a number of events for the Hunger and Health Coalition last year but also drew an increase of clients needing food assistance. “These events mean everything to our organization” explains Young. “We are able to keep food on our shelves and dispense life- saving medications thanks to the kindness of participants. Our work is not possible without our community’s generosity.”

To purchase tickets for both events and to find out more information visit: https://www.hungerandhealthcoalition.com/events-1

