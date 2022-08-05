Hospitality House Annual Hope Luncheon and Companion Auction Happening in August

Auction runs August 10 – 20; Luncheon on August 19

Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina is moving forward with its largest annual fundraiser, the Hope Luncheon, Friday August 19, 2022, at Blue Ridge Mountain Club. In conjunction with that event, there will be an online auction featuring over four hundred items valued at close to $150,000.

The wine social and silent auction had become a much looked-forward-to staple of the annual Hope Luncheon in years past. While the wine social will remain, the auction will be conducted online, as it was last year. The auction will begin Monday August 10 and will close Saturday August 20 at 9:00 p.m. Select luxury showcase items like jewelry, art and handcrafted furniture will be on display during the luncheon.

The theme for this year’s event, “Beyond Hope,” speaks to the integrated, whole person programs that meet individuals and families where they are. These programs allow Hospitality House staff to move people out of homelessness, beyond hope and into their own homes.

Hospitality House Executive Director Tina B. Krause explains, “Often, if not most times, hope is what gets a person through our front door. After that, we work one-on-one with each person, walking beside them as they overcome barriers and work toward a more stable future.”

Regarding the online auction, those four hundred items include showcase items like 1.75L Willett Pot Still Reserve bourbon, Winkler Knives autographed collector’s axe from Jack Carr’s Terminal List book series and television mini-series; as well as trips to Iceland for the Northern Lights Tour, Chicago to see a Broadway show, Nashville for a guided tour, including Ryman Theater and Grand Ole Opry, Scottsdale Golf and Spa retreat, The Settling Inn and Winery in Oregon, and San Diego sailing with the America’s Cup Yacht team.

Featured auction items include one week stays at Holden Beach and Ocean Isle, 14K Gold Scalloped bracelet, Man Crates, a private sommelier-led wine tasting for eight, Dexter Jackson autographed September 10, 2007, edition of Sports Illustrated “All Time Upset” issue and App State football memorabilia, including a helmet, Michigan game football signed by the entire 2007 team and artwork, signed by Hall of Fame Coach Jerry Moore.

Additionally, there are fifty luxury, bourbon, wine, and liquor gift baskets and over $10,000 in gift certificates to restaurants, shops, adventures, attractions and professional services in Ashe, Avery, Wilkes, and Watauga counties.

“We are excited to present the premier nonprofit online auction in the High Country,” states Hospitality House Director of Development Todd Carter. “We are fortunate to have such amazingly hardworking volunteers and a giving, caring community to make this possible.”

The online auction can be accessed by visiting www.hosphouse.org/auction. Community members may RSVP for the luncheon, sponsored by Blue Ridge Mountain Club, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, Mast General Store, and David Patrick Moses, Architect at www.hosphouse.org/hope

Individuals who are unable to attend but would like to support the needs of their fellow community members living in homelessness, hunger and poverty can donate online at www.hosphouse.org/hope or mail a check w/ “beyond hope” in the memo line, to Hospitality House c/o Todd Carter P.O. Box 309 Boone, NC 28607

Anyone inquiring about the auction and luncheon or in need of additional information is encouraged to email Carter at [email protected]. For the latest updates and to learn more visit www.HospHouse.org and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok: @hosphouse and Twitter @HospHouseNWNC.

