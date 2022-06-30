Boone’s Classic Outdoor Drama ‘Horn In The West’ Returns July 1 For 70th Season

Photo courtesy of Horn In The West.

Amid the sights and sounds of a High Country summer, Boone’s classic outdoor drama, Horn in the West, returns for a milestone 70th season this year.

Since its debut in 1952, this North Carolina tradition has drawn locals and visitors from far and wide for an atmospheric night of music, drama, and American heritage.

The nation’s oldest Revolutionary War outdoor drama, Horn in the West, depicts the legendary Daniel Boone and courageous High Country settlers who played a vital role in America’s War for Independence.

The show opens July 1st and runs through August 13th every night except Mondays. Gates open at 7:30 p.m., and the two-hour production begins at 8 p.m. On opening nights of Friday and Saturday, July 1 and 2, Watauga County residents are invited to attend for a special discounted ticket price of $7.00.

Prior to the show, visitors are also encouraged to explore the adjacent Hickory Ridge History museum, consisting of five cabins from the 18th and 19th centuries, offering a unique glimpse of the mountain lifestyle of the late 1700s.

Museum tours are free to the public on opening nights, July 1 and 2, with donations accepted. Otherwise, adult museum tickets are $8, and children tickets are $5. (children under 5 tour for free).

Museum hours:

• Tuesday-Friday: Guided tours from 10 AM to 4 PM; self-guided from 4-7:30 PM

• Saturday: Self-guided tours from 10 AM to 7:30 PM

• Sunday: 5:30-7:30 PM

Museum hours are subject to change based on special events. Check the website for updates or call the office for information.

Several other special events are planned at the museum in July; see the list below for details.

Special July events at Hickory Ridge History museum:

• July 2 – Continental Army re-enactment from 10 AM to 7:30 PM

• July 3 Continental Army reenactment between 10 AM and 3:30 PM

• July 9 – King’s Mountain Day from 10 AM to 7:30 PM with Special Guest Speaker: Award-Winning Southern Writer Sharyn McCrumb starting at 1 PM.

Adult tickets for special events are $10, and children tickets are $7.

The Horn in the West amphitheater and Hickory Ridge History Museum are located in the heart of Boone, NC, at 591 Horn in the West Drive, and can be accessed from US-321, or from NC 105 Ext. For more information or to order tickets online, go to www.horninthewest.com or call the Horn office at 828-264-2120. Tickets may also be purchased at the gate.

