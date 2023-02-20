Hop-on Over to the Appalachian Theatre to Catch a Pair of Chatham Rabbits in the High Country

Photo credit: Chris Frisina

BOONE, NC – The Mast Store Americana Music Series continues at the Appalachian Theatre with a visit from the Chatham Rabbits on Friday, February 24 at 7:30 p.m. This performance marks the debut of the up-and-coming duo on the Doc Watson Stage for Americana Music. Ticket prices range from $15 for students and $25 for adults.

As one of North Carolina’s most beloved roots music outfits, Chatham Rabbits has emerged from the fertile Americana scene in the Triangle. Favoring rustic, minimalist acoustic arrangements—mainly clawhammer-style banjo and guitar—they showcase their lyrical maturity and have a way of connecting with their audiences that is warm and universal.

The North Carolina bluegrass duo’s namesake is derived from two origins, the prized cash crop of Chatham County during the early 1900s, and the original band from the same county. The original Chatham Rabbits was a mill-sponsored string band from Chatham County known for playing “real good music.” Sarah and Austin’s connection to the band occurred when they bought a mill house in Bynum once owned by an original member. The duo’s musical objective is to respect the original band through the embodiment of old-time music.

Their marriage is in their music, blending their histories into a shared musical experience. Sarah’s performance career began as a member of the iconic old-time trio The South Carolina Broadcasters known for celebrating the styles of the Grand Ole Opry and AM radio country classics. Austin grew up immersed in ’90s country classics and beach music eventually playing keyboards and guitar for an electronic super hipster band called DASH. Regarding their musical duo, Sarah says, “We’ve been able to belong nowhere and everywhere at the same time.”

Chatham Rabbits’ first album All I Want From You (2019) was recorded with the help of Watchhouse’s Andrew Marlin, and their sophomore album, The Yoke is Easy, The Burden is Full, was released May 1, 2020. Their latest album, If You See Me Riding By was released on June 3, 2022.

Their ingenuity during the Covid-19 crisis led to the building of their own venue, The Burrow, and the creation of their mobile concert experience, The Stay at Home Tour which took Chatham Rabbits to 194 neighborhoods in 2020-21. The duo is featured in a television show for PBS NC, “On the Road with Chatham Rabbits”, which premiered in Spring 2022. This four-part limited series follows the pair as they craft songs, tour the country, care for their North Carolina farm, and navigate their relationship as up and-coming musicians.

Tickets for the February 24th show at App Theatre are $25 for adults and $15 for students, plus tax & fees.

the theatre’s e-blast distribution list, visit the organization’s website at www.apptheatre.org. Events, days, dates, times, performers, and prices are subject to change without notice.

