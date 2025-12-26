Honda’s Bikes to Kids Project Gives HCC Kids Wheels for Christmas

Photo provided by: High Country Caregivers

Written by: Nathan Brown

Boone- Normally, the sales associates at Friendship Honda of Boone are in the business of selling vehicles of the four-wheeled variety. On Saturday, they were busy handing out 98 of the two-wheeled variety to families from High Country Caregivers as part of their Bikes for Kids initiative. This is the first year the event has taken place in Boone to help the children of High Country Caregivers, a nonprofit organization that supports grandparents and other kinship families and the children they are raising.

“This is just a Christmas miracle.” said Jesslynn Forsyth, Kinship Navigator for High Country Caregivers. “Honda wanted to team up with us and provide our children with bicycles. That doesn’t happen a lot, so we are very fortunate to have been picked.”

Jessica Scheuer, Senior Executive Assistant for Friendship Automotive, said that this initiative is held at all their events across 5 states, but it is the first year the event was held in the Boone area.

“High Country Caregivers worked with the United Way to provide 98 bikes for their kids for Christmas,” said Scheuer. “It is definitely a blessing for us to be able to do this for their kids.”

She said that Friendship Automotive group provided their donations through a unique fund set up to aid the community.

“The reason we are able to do this is because all the sales and service proceeds that we get from Friendship, that is the money that pools directly into a fund,” Scheuer said. “So, the community is actually, technically, who helped support this program. So, we couldn’t do it without you all.”

Santa’s elves were joined by the Friendship mascot Tucker, who gave stuffed versions of himself to kids, and Bocca Bistro provided pizzas to the families as well.

“This is such a wonderful community event,” said Forsyth. “We were just so blessed to be able to provide these bikes to our children. Friendship Honda has been a true blessing to our community.”