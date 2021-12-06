Holston Camp Preschool Announces Open Enrollment for Spring of 2022

Holston Presbytery Camp and Retreat Center announces that Holston Camp Preschool is open for Spring 2022 enrollment. Enrollment is limited to 15 three to five year olds. Class begins on January 4 and concludes May 13 for a total of 18 weeks.

Holston Camp Preschool is awarded a letter of compliance with the NC Department of Health and Human Services/Division of Child Development and Early Education licensing requirements. This award represents a high degree of oversight by the state to ensure the Holston Camp Preschool child care program is safe and maintains a superior level of accountability. The program includes a Christian faith component.

Children must be out of diapers and able to use the toilet with little assistance. Holston Camp Preschool will operate Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. There is an option for early drop-off at 7:00 am and late pickup at 6:00 pm. The holiday schedule will follow the Avery County Schools calendar.

The cost for the program is $742.50 per month for the semester. There is a $100 deposit per semester. Early drop and late pickup is $40 each per week.

Madeline Horne, the Preschool Director, describes the program as “a combination of active outdoor exploration including socializing skills and age-appropriate faith and educational lessons. ”

Madeline graduated from Lees-McRae College in 2020 with a degree in Psychology and Education. She has been certified as an Early Childhood Educator since 2016. Madeline has been working with Holston Camp since 2019 and has a strong passion for outdoor education. She is excited to put her degree, her love of the outdoors, and her passion for educating young children to use as she creates an outdoor classroom or our preschoolers.

Children should bring their lunch. The Preschool will provide a morning and afternoon snack.

Interested families are encouraged to find information and registration at www.Holston Center.org. Madeline is available to answer questions at 844-465-7866.

HPCRC is a ministry of the Presbyterian Church (USA). Since 1955 it has served groups seeking spiritual refreshment and encouraged Christian fellowship in an outdoor environment. It is located on Wildcat Lake at 6993 Hickory Nut Gap Road in Banner Elk.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

