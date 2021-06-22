Holston Camp Pre-K Announces Enrollment for Pre-K program and Open House on July 16

In co-operation with Banner Elk Presbyterian Church Preschool, Holston Camp is now accepting enrollment for 3-5 year olds at their new afternoon Pre-K program at Director’s Hall. The program fee is $300 per month.

Holston will pick-up and transport children from Banner Elk Presbyterian Church Preschool to Holston each afternoon at 1:00 pm. Participants may also be dropped off at Holston Camp at 1:00. Parent/guardian may pick up children at 5:00 pm at Holston Camp.

Holston Camp offers a Pre-K program incorporating adult supervised education with outdoor play from 1:00 pm until 5:00pm Monday through Friday. An afternoon snack will be served.

The program is for the academic school year from August through December 2021.

The public is invited to an Open House on Friday, July 16 from 5:30 to 7:00 at the Director’s Hall (the first building on the right next to Wildcat Lake).

Interested parties are invited to learn more and register at www.HolstonCenter.org or call 844-465-7866.

Holston Presbytery Camp and Retreat Center, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit Christian ministry serving the community with grace and charity toward all people.

