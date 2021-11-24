Holiday Gift Wrapping at Tanger Outlets in Blowing Rock Now Available

Casting Bread is ready to ease your stress by providing gift wrapping services this holiday season. From November 19 to December 18, shoppers can visit Suite 16 (formerly, Bass outlet) at Tanger Outlets in Blowing Rock from noon until 5:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays for a beautifully wrapped gift at a small price.

Proceeds from the gift-wrapping service benefit Casting Bread’s work to increase food security for people in need. You may also drop off donations of shelf-stable food at the gift-wrapping station, as well.

Casting Bread is an IRS-designated 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2006. Casting Bread’s vision is to increase food security with a mission to provide food, compassion and community. Each month, Casting Bread distributes an average of 19,000 pounds of food to 640 individuals, and it happens thanks to volunteers who work over 2,000 hours a month. To learn more about Casting Bread, visit www.increasefoodsecurity.org. If you are interested in volunteering at the gift wrapping station, email [email protected].

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

