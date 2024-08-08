Historic Shull Family Estate Dating Back to 1850, Now Available for Sale at $3.5M

Whispering Waters Estate, a historic and enchanting property located at 274 Shulls Mill Road has entered the market. Priced at $3,495,000, this is a rare opportunity to own a piece of North Carolina history. Featuring breathtaking Grandfather Mountain views and over 1,500 feet of river frontage along the Watauga River, the sprawling estate is marketed exclusively by Morgan Beck Herdklotz of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Banner Elk office. The listing details may be viewed here.

Nestled on meticulously landscaped grounds spanning over eight acres, Whispering Waters Estate comprises several distinctive structures that highlight its historical significance and versatility. The estate includes the primary residence, the restored Shulls General Store, and the original Shulls family homeplace, all of which were once the core of the Historic Shulls Mill community.

The main residence, a mid-century modern masterpiece, was designed by renowned architect Gilbert Spindel in 1972. This unique home features three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a spacious great room with a custom fireplace and slate floor, a kitchen, office and music room. The layout centers around an 18-foot-tall dining room with transom windows and another slate floor, creating a striking and inviting atmosphere.

The Shulls General Store, originally built circa 1860, has been meticulously restored to preserve its historic charm. Featuring original wide plank floors and feather board siding, the store includes a kitchen, a full bath, a guest suite upstairs, and an additional two baths downstairs. Adjacent to the store, a transformed six-bay horse barn, renovated in 2018, serves as a 1,700-square-foot event venue with brick paver floors, elegant chandeliers and vintage sconces.

Dating back to 1850, the original Shulls family home has been repurposed over the years and now functions as a garden house with two stalls. The estate’s picturesque grounds feature an evergreen allée/promenade leading to the riverfront, offering breathtaking views of Grandfather Mountain.

Whispering Waters Estate has a rich history, having served as a horse farm and a picturesque wedding venue. Currently, the river frontage is leased for fly fishing, adding to the estate’s allure. The property’s unique architecture, thoughtful design, and limitless possibilities make it a must-see.

LISTING LINK: https://www.premiersothebysrealty.com/single-family/tsl/1077575483/274-shulls-mill-road-boone-nc-28607

