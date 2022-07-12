Highland Games Track and Field Offers Competition on the Fly

Tai’lah Ware, Dashia Canada and Kimora Chaulk compete in the women’s 100-yard dash during the 2022 Grandfather Mountain Highland Games. (Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation)

Moses White of Deep Gap, N.C., didn’t need shoes to finish first place in the 880-yard dash during the 66th annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games held at MacRae Meadows this past weekend.

The local runner was attending the games with his brother and decided to sign up for the weekend’s track and field competition on Saturday, July 9 at the spur of the moment. When he realized he did not have a pair of suitable running shoes with him, he opted to run the race barefoot, a decision which proved to be the right one.

“I didn’t expect to come out here and run today,” White said. “I was wearing Chacos (sandals), so I figured bare feet would be a little bit better.”

For White, who was attending the games for the first time since he was 5 years old, the open competition at the Highland Games provided the perfect opportunity to get in on the weekend’s action and take part in some friendly competition with his brother.

For Appalachian State University track and field athlete Patrick Freeman, the event offered him the opportunity to hone his craft during the offseason while taking part in a track and field competition that is unlike many others.

“The Highland Games is a lot of fun,” Freeman said. “It’s probably the most fun tracking I ever do.”

Freeman claimed first place in several events, including the men’s long jump, 220-yard dash, 440-yard dash and 100-yard dash. His athleticism also earned him the distinction of the event’s Most Outstanding Male Athlete.

Meanwhile, a trio of female athletes from Salisbury, N.C., took part in Saturday’s competition to help prepare them to earn their own athletic scholarships in the near future. Dashia Canada, Tai’lah Ware, and Kimora Chaulk each finished first place in at least one of the competition’s events. Canada also took home the distinction of the Most Outstanding Female Athlete.

Tim Propst, who has coached the ladies since middle school, said he was aware of the benefits of the competition through his own experience of competing in heavy athletics at the games years ago.

“They’re currently taking the summer off in order to rebuild after having a really phenomenal high school season,” Propst said. “This is kind of a practice competition for them. It’s a good way to get a good feel for where they’re at.”

For the trio, the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games is just one stop along their way to competing at the next level, albeit an interesting and unique stop along that journey.

“My goal is to get them to all sign on to colleges,” Propst said. “I expect to see them all at the state meet next year, and I know where all the recruiters sit. That’s the end goal, but today was all about coming out here and having some fun.”

Track and Field Results

Pole Vault – Men’s

Taylor Fox, Boone, N.C., 14’ Kaelum Armstrong, Easley, N.C., 11’ Clay Wells, Erwin, Tenn., 10’6”

Pole Vault – Women’s

Aliah Laster, Rogersville, Tenn., 8’6” Jane Gray Zechini, Raleigh, N.C. (Tied for Second)

Jorja Fox, Easley, S.C. (Tied for Second)

Ruth Matthews, Johnson City, Tenn. (Tied for Second)

Most Outstanding Female Athlete

Dashia Canada, Salisbury, N.C.

Most Outstanding Male Athlete

Patrick Freeman, Boone, N.C.

Triple Jump

Finn Poulin, Cary, N.C., 32’6” Clay Wells, Erwin, Tenn., 32’5” Michael McCann, Newark, Del., 27’6.5”

High Jump – Men’s

Clay Wells, Erwin, Tenn., 5’ Patrick Freeman, Boone, N.C., 4’10”

High Jump – Women’s

Kimora Chaulk, Salisbury, N.C., 4’5” Tai’lah Ware, Salisbury, N.C., 4’5” Dashia Canada, Salisbury, N.C., 4’1”

Long Jump – Men’s

Patrick Freeman, Boone, N.C., 17’1” Clay Wells, Erwin, Tenn., 16’11” Taylor Fox, Boone, N.C., 16’9”

Long Jump – Women’s

Tai’lah Ware, Salisbury, N.C., 13’6” Jane Gray Zechini, Raleigh, N.C., 11’1” Dashia Canada, Salisbury, N.C., 10’11”

880-Yard Dash – Men’s

Moses White, Deep Gap, N.C., 2:27 Colin Harckman, Wilmington, N.C., 2:27.2 Brett Kelley, Hanahan, S.C., 2:30

220-Yard Dash – Men’s

Patrick Freeman, Boone, N.C., :25.93 Joel Simpson, Waxhaw, N.C., :26 Kevin Stroud, Raleigh, N.C., :28.75

440-Yard Dash – Women’s

Dashia Canada, Salisbury, N.C., 1:11 Madelyn Sursi, Charlotte, N.C., 1:33 Leah Rowe, New Castle, Del., 1:41

440-Yard Dash – Men’s

Patrick Freeman, Boone, N.C., 1:03 Colin Harckman, Wilmington, N.C., 1:05 Kevin Stroud, Raleigh, N.C., 1:05:.3

100-Yard Dash – Women’s

Tai’lah Ware, Salisbury, N.C., 12.15 Dashia Canada, Salisbury, N.C., 12.6 Kimora Chaulk, Salisbury, N.C., 14

100-Yard Dash – Men’s

Patrick Freeman, Boone, N.C., 11.25 Joel Simpson, Waxhaw, N.C., 11.31 Taylor Fox, Boone, N.C., 11.4

220-Yard Dash – Women’s

Dashia Canada, Salisbury, N.C., :31 Kimora Chaulk, Salisbury, N.C., :32 Jorja Fox, Easley, S.C., :32.7

1 Mile

Colin Harckman, Wilmington, N.C., 5:05 Noah White, Deep Gap, N.C., 5:34 Brett Kelley, Hanahan, S.C., 5:36

2 Mile

Colin Harckman, Wilmington, N.C., 11:28.3 Brett Kelley, Hanahan, S.C., 13:42 Leah Rowe, New Castle, Del., 16:32

The 2022 Grandfather Mountain Highland Games took place July 7-10 at Grandfather Mountain’s MacRae Meadows in Linville, N.C. To learn more about the Highland Games, visit www.gmhg.org.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.

Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation.

Moses White finished first place in the men’s 880-yard dash while barefoot during the 2022 Grandfather Mountain Highland Games. Colin Harckman and Brett Kelley finished second and third, respectively. (Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation)

Appalachian State University track and field athlete Patrick Freeman takes flight during the long jump competition at the 2022 Grandfather Mountain Highland Games. Freeman was awarded the distinction of Most Outstanding Male Athlete. (Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation)

