High Country Writers Presents Sharyn McCrumb on July 13 at Watauga County Public Library

High Country Writers welcomes N.Y. Times best-selling author Sharyn McCrumb as a speaker for their regular program meeting on Thursday, July 13, at 10 a.m. at the Watauga County Public Library.

Sharyn McCrumb

Sharyn McCrumb is best known for her Appalachian “Ballad” novels, including the New York Times best sellers The Ballad of Tom Dooley, The Ballad of Frankie Silver, and Ghost Riders, which won the Wilma Dykeman Award for Literature from the East Tennessee Historical Society and the national Audie Award for Best Recorded Book. Her current novels are Prayers the Devil Answers, the story of the last public hanging ever carried out in the United States, and The Unquiet Grave, the story of West Virginia’s Greenbrier Ghost.

What had started out as a way to keep isolated people entertained during the pandemic became– by popular demand– a book of the collected adventures of Marvin and his raccoon family. This collection of stories is richer and more complex than those in the first volume. The Marvin Chronicles established the world of the Blue Ridge Mountain raccoon family and introduced the characters. In this new collection, The Marvin Chronicles II: The Glorrifats – Adventures and Legends, author Sharyn McCrumb branches out to an exploration of what the raccoons believed and felt. In the history and folklore of the tribe, she records their attempts to make sense of the natural world, and to honor the memory of those who came before them.

HCW meeting are co-sponsored by the Watauga County Library and are free and open to the public.

Courtesy of High Country Writers.

