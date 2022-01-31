High Country Weekly Weather Forecast: Slightly Warmer Temperatures and a Break from the Snow?

This week’s National Weather Service forecast

By Nathan Ham

Boone and the rest of the High Country might get short break from the bone-chilling temperatures and wind chills that have gripped the area for the last couple of weeks.

According to the latest forecast from Ray’s Weather Center, high temperatures will be in the 40’s most of the week and might even cross 50 degrees on Thursday. The week will also be relatively dry with a chance of rain overnight Wednesday and some rain showers Thursday before a weather front moves through the area Thursday night and Friday morning. There might be a slight chance of snow in the early morning hours of Friday if temperatures cooperate.

Today’s forecast is mostly sunny with a high of 44 degrees. Tuesday will also be sunny with clouds arriving late in the day. The high is expected to be around 43 degrees. Wednesday will feature a high of 46 degrees and Thursday the high is forecasted to reach 51 degrees. High temperatures drop back into the mid-40s for Friday and into the upper 30s on Saturday.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for sunny conditions and highs of 43 today and 43 again on Tuesday. On Wednesday there is a 30% chance of rain showers with a high of 46. Thursday is looking to be the wettest day of the week with a 70% chance of rain and a high of 51 degrees. Rain showers continue overnight Thursday and into Friday morning with a high temperature reaching 46 degrees. Saturday and Sunday look to be mostly sunny with highs of 38 and 41 degrees.

Ray’s Weather Center Temperature Forecast

January 31: High – 44 degrees, Low – 23 degrees

February 1: High – 43 degrees, Low – 26 degrees

February 2: High – 46 degrees, Low – 35 degrees

February 3: High – 51 degrees, Low – 35 degrees

February 4: High – Mid-40s, Low – Near 20

February 5: High – Upper 30s, Low – Near 20

National Weather Service Temperature Forecast

January 31: High – 43 degrees, Low – 22 degrees

February 1: High – 43 degrees, Low – 26 degrees

February 2: High – 46 degrees, Low – 37 degrees

February 3: High – 51 degrees, Low – 38 degrees

February 4: High – 46 degrees, Low – 20 degrees

February 5: High – 38 degrees, Low – 21 degrees

Weekly Weather Records

*Data from Ray’s Weather Center

January 31

Record High: 70 degrees (2002)

Record Low: -10 degrees (1966)

Record Snowfall: 7 inches (1980)

February 1

Record High: 69 degrees (1989)

Record Low: 0 degrees (1971)

Record Snowfall: 7 inches (1934)

February 2

Record High: 64 degrees (1989)

Record Low: 2 degrees (1951)

Record Snowfall: 9 inches (1958)

February 3

Record High: 65 degrees (1989)

Record Low: -3 degrees (1951)

Record Snowfall: 5 inches (1958)

February 4

Record High: 66 degrees (1962)

Record Low: -6 degrees (1970)

Record Snowfall: 3.5 inches (1933)

February 5

Record High: 62 degrees (1991)

Record Low: -8 degrees (1996)

Record snowfall: 5 inches (2010)

