High Country Weekly Weather Forecast: More Snow Showers Possible Later This Week

By Nathan Ham

If you didn’t get your fill of snow this weekend across the High Country, it appears another winter weather event is on tap later this week into the weekend.

According to the latest weather forecast from Ray’s Weather Center, snow showers will hang around throughout the day today as well as increased winds with gusts up to 60 MPH. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the clearest days of the week with a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday is also shaping up to be the warmest day of the week with a high temperature of 44 degrees. There will be a slight chance of rain on Wednesday night before snow showers return to the forecast on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will warm up a bit Tuesday and Wednesday before turning sharply colder again on Thursday. The high temperature will be around freezing on Thursday and will not get out of the 20s on Friday or Saturday. Lows will be around 12 degrees on Thursday night and 10 degrees on Friday and Saturday nights.

The forecast from the National Weather Service for Boone is calling for snow on Monday with less than an inch of additional accumulation. Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 38 degrees. Rain showers develop on Wednesday afternoon with a high of 45 degrees. The rain will change to snow showers overnight and into Thursday morning. Snow will be likely Thursday morning before ending in the afternoon. Snow stays in the forecast for Friday and Friday night with a 40% chance of snow showers. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny but cold with highs of 29 and 32 degrees and lows around 10 degrees both nights.

Ray’s Weather Center Temperature Forecast

January 17: High – 28 degrees, Low – 22 degrees

January 18: High – 38 degrees, Low – 23 degrees

January 19: High – 44 degrees, Low – 27 degrees

January 20: High – 33 degrees, Low – 12 degrees

January 21: High – Mid-20s, Low – Near 10

January 22: High – Upper 20s, Low – Near 10

National Weather Service Temperature Forecast

January 17: High – 26 degrees, Low – 18 degrees

January 18: High – 38 degrees, Low – 22 degrees

January 19: High – 45 degrees, Low – 26 degrees

January 20: High – 34 degrees, Low – 11 degrees

January 21: High – 25 degrees, Low – 10 degrees

January 22: High – 29 degrees, Low – 12 degrees

Pictures from this morning around Boone:























Pictures from around the High Country

.

.

Weekly Weather Records

*Data from Ray’s Weather Center

January 17

Record high: 72 degrees (1937)

Record low: -13 degrees (1994)

Record snowfall: 8.5 inches (1965)

January 18

Record high: 78 degrees (1929)

Record low: -12 degrees (1994)

Record snowfall: 6 inches (2000)

January 19

Record high: 70 degrees (1929)

Record low: -15 degrees (1994)

Record snowfall: 7.5 inches (1955)

January 20

Record high: 68 degrees (1951)

Record low: -14 degrees (1985)

Record snowfall: 5.5 inches (2000)

January 21

Record high: 62 degrees (1937)

Record low: -24 degrees (1985)

Record snowfall: 4 inches (1981)

January 22

Record high: 67 degrees (1937)

Record low: -8 degrees (1985)

Record snowfall: 11 inches (1983)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

