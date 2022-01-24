High Country Weekly Weather Forecast: Cold Temperatures Remain With a Slight Chance of Snowfall Expected This Week

With cold temperatures continuing this week, make sure your pets have a warm and dry place to shelter outdoors or bring them indoors overnight when it will be the coldest. Photo courtesy | National Weather Service

By Nathan Ham

The High Country will get a break from wintry precipitation for most of this week as it appears temperatures will remain cold but it will be dry until a chance of snow showers on Friday.

According to the weather forecast for Boone from Ray’s Weather Center, the week begins with a mix of sun and clouds today with a high temperature of 42 and an overnight low of 29 degrees. Tuesday looks like the warmest day of the week with a high predicted to reach 45 degrees. There is a slow chance of some snow flurries overnight as the temperature sharply drops into the teens. Wednesday looks like the coldest day of the week as it will be sunny but the high will be just 33 degrees and the low is expected to drop down to 14 degrees. It warms up just a bit on Thursday with a high of 38 degrees and a low of 25 degrees. A chance of snow showers returns to the forecast on Friday with highs in the mid-30s and lows in the teens. Saturday will be clear but cold with the high temperature not getting out of the 20s and lows remaining in the teens.

The National Weather Service forecast says that it will be mostly sunny today with a high of 39 degrees and an overnight low of 28. For Tuesday, the NWS is calling for a 20% chance of afternoon rain showers with a high of 42 degrees. Tuesday night there is a 20% chance of light snow overnight with no accumulation expected. Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 32 degrees and Thursday will be sunny with a high of 36 degrees. Unlike the forecast from Ray’s Weather Center, the NWS does not have any snow in the forecast for Friday. Their forecast is predicting partly sunny skies with a high of 36 degrees. Saturday looks to be sunny with a high of 29 and Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high of 37 degrees.

Ray’s Weather Center Temperature Forecast

January 24: High – 42 degrees, Low – 29 degrees

January 25: High – 45 degrees, Low – 18 degrees

January 26: High – 33 degrees, Low – 14 degrees

January 27: High – 38 degrees, Low – 25 degrees

January 28: High – Mid-30s, Low – mid-teens

January 29: HIgh – upper 20s, Low – mid-teens

National Weather Service Temperature Forecast

January 24: High – 39 degrees, Low – 28 degrees

January 25: High – 42 degrees, Low – 18 degrees

January 26: High – 32 degrees, Low – 11 degrees

January 27: High – 36 degrees, Low – 21 degrees

January 28: High – 36 degrees, Low – 12 degrees

January 29: High – 29 degrees, Low – 14 degrees

Weekly Weather Records

*Data from Ray’s Weather Center

January 24

Record High: 67 degrees (1943)

Record Low: -12 degrees (1963)

Record Snowfall: 7.3 inches (1956)

January 25

Record High: 70 degrees (1943)

Record Low: -2 degrees (2014)

Record Snowfall: 2.5 inches (1958)

January 26

Record High: 70 degrees (1950)

Record Low: 1 degree (1940)

Record Snowfall: 7 inches (1987)

January 27

Record High: 63 degrees (1944)

Record Low: -5 degrees (1966)

Record Snowfall: 19 inches (1998)

January 28

Record High: 69 degrees (1999)

Record Low: -10 degrees (1986)

Record Snowfall: 3 inches (1930)

January 29

Record High: 66 degrees (1957)

Record Low: -5 degrees (1977)

Record Snowfall: 7 inches (1930)

