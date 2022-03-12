The High Country Wakes Up to Snow

Winter Weather Advisory:
Start: Saturday, March 12, 1:00 AM EST
End: Saturday, March 12, 7:00 PM EST
This morning we are experiencing light snow with little to no accumulation. We have a light chance of snow after 10am. Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy, with temperatures falling to around 14 degrees by 5pm. Wind chill values may be as low as -6 in higher elevations. It will be windy, with a northwest wind of 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Our total daytime snow accumulation should not be more than 1 to 2 inches. Tonight, expect it to be mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low of around 9. Wind chill may drop as low as -9. Winds may gust as high as 46 mph.
For the latest weather updates and forecasts go to Ray’s Weather Center at www.booneweather.com.
