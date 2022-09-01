High Country United Way Receives $50,000 Grant From Wells Fargo To Fund Programs Focused On Housing Affordability And Financial Stability

Pictured from left to right: Nathan Godwin, director of development for Habitat for Humanity of Watauga County; Tina Krause, executive director of Hospitality House of NWNC; Rebecca Hall, executive director of High Country United Way; Susan Stuber, director of operations with High Country United Way; Dare Stromer, executive director of Blue Ridge Opportunity Commission; Melissa Soto, executive director of WAMY; Rod Banks, senior community relations consultant with Wells Fargo; Belinda Trivette, Wells Fargo Boone branch manager and High Country United Way’s board treasurer; and Melanie Burgin, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Avery County



Wells Fargo has awarded $50,000 to High Country United Way to support non-profit programs working to expand local housing affordability and financial stability in the High Country.

The purpose of the Wells Fargo funding is to assist low-income individuals and families with the resources necessary to break the cycle of poverty and achieve self-sufficiency and affordable housing solutions. High Country United Way commits 100% of the funding received to the work of five non-profit programs, including WAMY’s Total Family Development and Weatherization programs serving Watauga, Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties; Hospitality House’s RISE program serving Watauga County; Blue Ridge Opportunity Commission’s Family Self Sufficiency and Weatherization programs serving Ashe and Alleghany counties; Habitat for Humanity of Watauga County; and Habitat for Humanity of Avery County.

“These five programs are instrumental in creating opportunities for housing affordability and financial stability for High Country individuals and families, and the generous Wells Fargo grant provides much needed resources to these critical issues and vital programs,” said Rebecca Hall, High Country United Way executive director.



Wells Fargo and its employees have been long time supporters of the mission of High Country United Way. “Over the past 18 years, Wells Fargo has contributed more than $340,000 to help meet the most critical needs in the High Country,” added Hall. “The impact these dollars will have in this community is astounding and we are extremely grateful for the ongoing relationship with Wells Fargo.”

High Country United Way recently hosted a lunch meeting at the Wells Fargo branch in Boone to share information about their efforts to increase financial stability for families in need and express their gratitude for the grant from Wells Fargo. Attendees included Rod Banks, Senior Community Relations consultant with Wells Fargo; High Country United Way staff members Rebecca Hall and Susan Stuber; Belinda Trivette, Wells Fargo’s branch manager who also serves as the High Country United Way’s board treasurer; Dare Stromer, executive director of Blue Ridge Opportunity Commission; Nathan Godwin, director of Development for Habitat for Humanity of Watauga County; Tina Krause, executive director of Hospitality House of NWNC; Melanie Burgin, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Avery County; and Melissa Soto, executive director of WAMY.

