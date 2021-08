High Country Soccer Association Registration for U6-U15 Youth Soccer Fall Training Now Open

Is your child interested in learning the game of soccer? Or would your child like to continue to play but not quite ready to commit to travel soccer? High Country Soccer Association is accepting registrations for youth players ages U6 to U15 for the fall season. The U6, U8, and U10 Academy programs are designed to teach kids the fundamentals of soccer and prepare them for travel soccer. The U10-U15 Challenge programs are designed for kids who have aged out of Academy but are not ready to commit to travel soccer.

High Country Soccer Association follows strict guidelines set by NC Youth Soccer, US Youth Soccer, and FIFA to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. HCSA also follows state, county, and town restrictions, and works with AppHealthCare to safely protect players and families from contracting or spreading the virus. Protocols can be read at www.hcsoccer.com.

All Academy and Challenge Soccer programs will be held at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex on Brookshire Road in Boone. Each team will be assigned a licensed, paid coach. HCSA, which opened in 1986, offers soccer training to youth ranging from U6 to U18 and is a member of the North Carolina Youth Soccer Association. HCSA also offers travel team soccer, winter futsal youth training, summer camps, and adult leagues. In all, HCSA has more than 600 youth players and more than 300 adult players from Avery, Ashe, Caldwell, Wilkes, and Watauga counties.

202 FALL ACADEMY AND CHALLENGE FEES

U6 Academy: $65, 2 sessions per week, 6-week program, begins 8/30

U8 Academy: $120, 3 sessions per week, 8-week program, begins 8/31

U10 Academy: $195), 3 sessions per week, 10-week program, begins 8/30

U9-U14 Challenge: $75, 2 sessions per week, 6-week program, begins 9/2

U6 Academy is an age-appropriate, basic introduction to the game of soccer. It is a six-week program consisting of a weekly 45-minute session. Sessions are offered on Tuesday and Friday. Sneakers or soccer cleats are appropriate footwear. Each player needs to wear shin guards and should bring a size 3 soccer ball and water bottle to each session. Practice begins August 30.

U8 Academy is soccer with philosophy and curriculum taught by professional licensed coaches. It is an eight-week program consisting of a weekly practice (Tuesday and Wednesday) and weekly game (Friday). Soccer cleats are appropriate footwear. Each player needs to wear shin guards and should bring a size 3 soccer ball and water bottle to each session. Practice begins August 31.

U10 Academy is more advanced than rec soccer and is an introduction to travel soccer. It is a 10-week program consisting of practice twice a week (Monday and Wednesday) and a weekly house match (Friday). There is also opportunity for Academy matches against similar Academy teams from clubs in our region of the state (limited travel, with the opt-out option to play on some Saturdays). Practice begins August 30.

HCSA Challenge Soccer is a recreational league for players U9-U15. It is a 6-week program suitable for all levels of experience, including first-time players or those who are not ready to commit to travel soccer. This program meets twice per week consisting of a team practice and league game culminating in an end-of-season one-day tournament. Each team will be assigned a licensed, paid coach hired by HCSA. Coaches will follow a consistent curriculum for practices to ensure all players receive quality instruction from fun skill-building activities. Practice begins September 2.

For more information or to register your child in HCSA Academy or Challenge soccer, please visit www.hcsoccer.com or email [email protected].

