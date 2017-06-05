High Country Soccer Association Names Young as Director of Coaching

Published Monday, June 5, 2017 at 11:56 am

High Country Soccer Association (HCSA) welcomes Jody Young as Director of Coaching. Current Director of Coaching, Kiki Wallace announced his resignation earlier this spring when he accepted a position at the Indiana Fire as a coach for their Boys US Development Academy.

“We have just enjoyed a successful tournament weekend. It would be acceptable for Jody to take some time off but he never took a break as he has lead us through travel team tryouts this week,” stated AJ Best, HCSA board chair.

Young served as Technical Director at HCSA prior to his promotion to DOC. His experience as tournament director, adult league coordinator, and sponsorship manager equip him to step into the leadership role as DOC. During his career, he coached four high school teams, including a Varsity Boys team at Watauga High School in 2013. He also gained club coaching experience during a 7-year time period as a coach for United Select Soccer Association in Bourbonnais, Illinois.

He joined the staff at HCSA in December of 2013. For two years, Young worked as a PE and Health teacher at Iroquois West Middle School in Onarga, IL. These previous jobs paved the way to his current position as DOC. Best adds, “Jody’s coaching experience is just what the club needed. His love for developing soccer players and his ability to recruit and retain successful coaches to our club make him the best choice.”

Young remarked, “This is an exciting opportunity for me. It allows me to put my own touch on a club that has become very successful under Kiki’s supervision and I hope to continue to improve on what he has done.”

Upcoming soccer camps are sure to benefit from Jody’s expertise. Soccer players can expect a fun week filled with some of the campers’ favorite games as well as some new activities that all players are sure to enjoy! Mark your calendar now for June 26-30, July17-21, July 31-August 4, and August 7-10 For more information or to sign up for the camps, please visit www.hcsoccer.com

Young played youth soccer at various clubs in Virginia. He played high school soccer at Christ Church School in Christchurch, VA. After high school Young attended Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, IL where he played in their varsity soccer program. He went on to get a degree in 2010 from ONU in Physical and Health Education. He holds the USSF National D License, the USYS National Youth License and he plans to pursue a USSF C License.

