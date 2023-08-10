High Country Real Estate: So Long July

By Jim Perry, REALTOR, Blue Ridge Realty & Investments, LLC

Even though it feels like it just started, summer is winding down, already. We’re already into August, the last full month of Summer and the start of school is almost on us.

We tend to think of summer as a more laid back time of year. People use the summer months for vacations and visits to Grandma’s. There’s all kinds of fun to be had in the summer; hiking mountain trails, tubing down the river, finding shady picnic spots in the mountains.

But that doesn’t mean nobody buys homes in the summer months. In parts of the High Country, summer is peak season. While in other parts of the High Country autumn is busy real estate season and traditional markets count spring as their hot season.

July statistics are now available from the High Country Association of REALTORS and this is what the stats have to tell us about that month of summer splendor…

There were 208 residential sales for the month of July in the High Country.

The minimum list price was $74,900 and the minimum sold price was $70,000. The maximum list price was $4,995,000, the maximum sold price was $4,500,000. The average list price was $568,425 and the average sold price was $549,087. The median list price was $414,500 and the median sold price was $406,550. The average Sales Price to List Price ratio was 98%.

Other data beyond price was an average size of 1697 heated living area (HLA) with an average of 2.39 acres (median acres was .54). The minimum list price per HLA was $72.34, the maximum list price per HLA was $359,500, and the average list price per HLA was $2083.36. The minimum sold price per HLA was $57.87, the maximum sold price per HLA was $344,000, and the average sold price per HLA was $1998.73. The median sold price per HLA was $276.17.

The maximum number of bedrooms was 5 and the maximum number of baths was 8. The average and the median was 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Minimum days on market was 1, maximum days on market was 780, average days on market was 79, and median was 51.

Also according to the High Country Association of REALTORS, there were 89 land sales for the month of July. These sales ranged from small neighborhood lots of .23 acres to large tracts of land 0f 80.23 acres; with the average acreage being 6.97 acres and the median acreage being 1.88. The minimum list price was $8000 and the minimum sales price was $5000. The maximum list price was $1,899,000 and the maximum sales price was $1,827,383. The average list price was $171,584 and the average sold price was $160,175. The median list prices was $78,000 and the median sold price was $70,000. The maximum days on market was 1623, the average was 228 and the median days on market was 130.

July was a good month for enjoying the summer breezes and having some fun in the High Country sun, but it was also a great month for High Country Real Estate. Well, there’s never a bad month for High Country Real Estate; just look around at how beautiful it is up here and you’ll see there’s no better place to be!

