High Country Grizzlies Finalize 2018 Coaching Staff, Resignalo to Return as Head Coach

The High Country Grizzlies are excited to announce that Josh Resignalo will be returning as the High Country Grizzlies Head Coach for the 2018 season.

Josh Resignalo, known to most players as Coach Res, returns to the Grizzlies for his second season as Head Coach. No stranger to the world of arena and indoor football, Resignalo joined the Grizzlies organization with an extensive background in both playing and coaching with multiple indoor football leagues. In addition to his professional experience, Resignalo is also the Varsity QB Coach and JV Offense Coordinator at Sanderson High School in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Resignalo’s passion for coaching helped the Grizzlies tackle the first season of arena football for the organization, and he looks forward to continuing to build on his vision this year.

“The coaches are excited for the 2018 football campaign and the opportunity to belong once again to the great community of Boone,” said Resignalo. The 2018 campaign will allow the fan base to travel to support the team for road games since several of the games are within 3 hours of Boone. The competition level will be very competitive, however, with the returning players and the soon to be announced newly signed players, we feel that this will be a much improved year from last year.”

With his return, Josh Resignalo brings back Scott Meserve as Assistant Head Coach and Damian Daniels as Defensive Coordinator. Also returning will be local coaches Bob Brewer (Owner of Anytime Fitness in Boone, NC) and Mo Gore (Physical Education Teacher at Ashe County High School). New to the coaching staff will be James Fuller, former Head Coach for the Richmond Raiders from 2011-2015. Fuller will be the Offensive Coordinator for the Grizzlies this season.

“Coach Fuller is well respected in the arena/indoor football landscape as a Head Coach in multiple leagues,” said Resignalo. Fuller has been successful everywhere he has been including the AFL. Most recently he was an Offensive Coordinator in the CIF and a Head Coach before that in the PIFL. Adding Fuller allows me to build the team according to the vision of the owners and our GM to manage their football team and bring a championship home to our fans in Boone. This is a huge deal for me and our team in this addition to our family in the High Country.”

Resignalo’s coaching experience and his network of players has made him a valuable asset for the High Country Grizzlies. With the 2018 season right around the corner, Resignalo is eager to get tryouts underway.

“October 28th will bring the tryout home to Boone,” said Resignalo. “We are very excited to showcase the talent we have discovered and the new talent that will make their first appearance in Boone. This day will provide an opportunity for all those interested to showcase their talent. We will begin the day by recording test data and moving into the afternoon with position group work. Every participant will have an opportunity to showcase why they need to be a member of the 2018 Grizzlies.”

Athletes who are interested in trying out for the 2018 team can mark Saturday, October 28, 2017, on their calendars. Coach Res provided some insight as to what the tryout will entail such as clocking 40 times, shuttle drills, cone drills, offensive and defensive line individual drills, one-on-one receiver DBs drills, and wide receiver pass route drills to name a few.

“On October 28th all participants should be adequately prepared to showcase all their talents for the entire day,” said Resignalo. “All coaches will be present and actively taking notes on each participant. As an athlete, you will have the day to prove to everyone present, why YOU should be the next member of the High Country Grizzlies.”

The High Country Grizzlies will begin the start of the tryout season this October 28, 2017, at Hardin Park School in Boone, NC. Athletes can register for the tryout be visiting highcountrygrizzlies.com/tryouts/. Participants that pre-register for the tryout by October 22, 2017, will receive a pre-registration discount.

The tryout will be open to the public, and the Grizzlies encourage the community to come out and support the making of the 2018 team. For more information on all things Grizzlies, visit highcountrygrizzlies.com. To learn more about the American Arena League, visit americanarenaleague.com.

