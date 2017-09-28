High Country Grizzlies Announce New Affiliation, To Join the American Arena League

Published Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 4:04 pm

The High Country Grizzlies professional arena football team announces its affiliation with the American Arena League.

After careful consideration, the Grizzlies will be joining the American Arena League, which contains 10 teams (making the High Country Grizzlies the 11th franchise) that will be divided into two divisions (Northern and Southern Division). This dramatically changes the Grizzlies travel distance to an average of 4-6 hours.

Teams in the American Arena League include:

Vermont Bucs, Burlington, VT

Glens Falls Gladiators, Glens Falls, NY

Richmond Roughriders, Richmond, VA

Rochester Kings, Rochester, NY

Upstate Dragons, Anderson, SC

Atlanta Havoc, Atlanta GA

Cape Fear Heroes, Fayetteville, NC

Florida Tarpons, Lakeland, FL

Georgia Doom, Macon, GA

Triangle Torch, Raleigh, NC

“The Grizzlies are very excited to move to the AAL,” says local owner Bryan Bouboulis. “This is an opportunity to develop more regional rivalries. We can have games against teams from the state and neighboring states. Our fans will be able to come and watch us on the road, and more importantly, our competitor’s fans can come here to see a game and experience the High Country.”

The American Arena league will stress establishing unique and exciting indoor football to their fans and sponsors, while also providing athletes and coaches with professional football opportunities and experiences.

“We are thrilled to be involved in a regional footprint league that has a high level of competition that will give us the ability to travel shorter distances. We are looking forward to having our 9th man in the stands to help us bring home wins this season,” Grizzlies General Manager and Director of Football Operations William Thompson said.

The AAL’s mission statement is “To provide a unique and exciting indoor sport to all of America and Canada, and to provide all communities with affordable, family-friendly, entertainment that will return to time and time again. We will endeavor to evaluate the talent, skill, and professionalism of the athletes, while always aiming for the top. For our partners and sponsors, we aspire to increase business and opportunity, with added excitement along the way.”

“We are very excited to have a professional organization such as the High Country Grizzlies in the AAL. We share the same vision, and I look forward to having a long-term relationship with the High Country Grizzlies organization,” said CEO of the American Arena League Tony Zefiretto.

The High Country Grizzlies will begin the start of the tryout season in October at Hardin Park School in Boone, NC. The tryout will be open to the public, and we encourage the community to come out and support the making of the 2018 team. For more information on all things Grizzlies, visit highcountrygrizzlies.com. To learn more about the American Arena League, visit americanarenaleague.com.

