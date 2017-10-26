High Country Grizzlies and the American Arena League Set to Start Play in March 2018

Published Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 11:19 am

In a statement from the annual league meetings that took place on October 21, 2017, in Myrtle Beach, SC, team owners, and staff met to formally introduce the formation of the American Arena League for the 2018 season.

“The American Arena League meetings allowed business owners and staff the ability to come together and establish the overall vision for the 2018 season and years to come,” stated High Country Grizzlies General Manager and Director of Football William Thompson.

Eleven teams are currently a part of the American Arena League. They include: Rochester Kings (Rochester, NY), Florida Tarpons (Estero, Florida), Vermont Bucks (Burlington, VT), Triangle Torch (Raleigh, NC), Glens Falls Gladiators (Glens Falls, NY), Upstate Dragons (Anderson, SC), Georgia Doom (Macon, GA), Richmond Roughriders (Richmond, VA), Cape Fear Heroes (Fayetteville, NC), High Country Grizzlies (Boone, NC), and the Atlanta Havoc (Buford, GA).

“Fans should stay tuned for more exciting announcements to come as more teams could enter and solidify the league for the 2018 season,” stated High Country Grizzlies General Manager and Director of Football William Thompson.

Fans that want to learn more about the American Arena League can visit www.americanarenaleague.com. The 2018 league schedule will be released in the coming weeks with the season to kick off in March 2018.

The High Country Grizzlies will begin the start of the tryout season this October 28, 2017, at Hardin Park School in Boone, NC. Athletes can register for the tryout by visiting highcountrygrizzlies.com/tryouts/. The tryout will be open to the public, and we encourage the community to come out and support the making of the 2018 team. more information on all things Grizzlies, visit highcountrygrizzlies.com.

