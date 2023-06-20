High Country Fungi: Mushroom Farmers Triumphantly Respawn for Spring Harvest

By Abigail Sherrin
The average large chain grocery store in the United States carries 200 different fresh fruits and vegetables in their produced department. In said produce section, there is only one mushroom on the common market for consumption.
A larger selection of edible fungi can be more commonly found in smaller chain grocery stores and farmers’ markets, thanks to the attention fungi has received in recent years for culinary and medicinal benefits. And northern North Carolina is becoming a hotspot for enthusiastic mushroom foragers and growers alike.
One such enthusiast is High Country Fungi CEO and founder Avery Hughes, a licensed forager and entrepreneur whose passion built a successful mushroom-growing company in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. His mission is to bring a plethora of nutrient-dense mushrooms to tables throughout the High Country. And he’s back with another bountiful harvest for spring markets!
Avery articulated deep frustration with the way mushrooms have been marketed in
mainstream grocery outlets. Regarding the one mushroom that has an inexplicable hold on the
fungal corner of the produce section, he voiced his concern:
“I think 90 something percent of all mushrooms in America that are sold in supermarkets are of
a Portobello variety. And Portobello, Baby Bella, and Cremini are all the same mushroom at
different growth stages. It’s Agaricus Bisporus.”
And Agaricus Bisporus is the least bioavailable species on the shelves.
“There’s a huge industry there that doesn’t want to be disrupted. Those mushrooms don’t even
really contain compounds that are good for you. There was a study done at Penn State that
said that if you consume about 20 grams of mushrooms per day, you would decrease your
overall cancer risk by 45%. It was a study done over about 40 years. And it’s all due to the fact
that mushrooms contain a compound called ergothioneine. It’s present in Maitake, Shiitake, in
basically every variety except for the Portobellos.”
High Country Fungi supplies more than 10 varieties of cultivated fungi to Watauga and Avery county markets and restaurants and have been successfully serving their community since the Summer of 2021.
Started at the beginning of the pandemic by Avery Hughes and his partner, Miika Greenwood,
the company struggled and ultimately bloomed through adversity. Miika Greenwood is the grow room manager responsible for prepping and harvesting outgoing orders for restaurants
and stores.
“It’s just my partner, Miika, and I,” Avery said. “When COVID hit, she basically quit her job and jumped on board full time with me. So, she joined in and has been a critical part of the operations, and we spend every day together.”
Avery and Miika began their two-person company before the first lockdowns of 2020, and like their carefully sporulated fungi, they learned to take time and flourish in isolation.
“We had done the 2020 Boone Winter Market, then COVID came and we were dealing with all sorts of critical supply issues,” Avery described. “We were using a lot of rubbing alcohol in our laboratory, and we couldn’t get any of that due to COVID. We were dealing with logistics of restaurants shutting down; that was going to be our primary source.”
Facing the challenge with patience, Avery and Miika took a step back to fine tune the growth
facility’s usage and plan for future production.
They made what profit they could by selling products to local restaurants. They consistently
began selling harvest again at the 2021 Watauga County Farmers’ Market and began a
wholesale partnership with Boone health food store Earth Fare in August of 2021.
Business has boomed since, or “fruited,” as it were. They sell wholesale to 18 outlets total,
stocking Lost Province, The Cardinal, and Booneshine Brewing Co., amongst many local
eateries. Most recently, the company has begun selling to Wildwood Community Market in
downtown Boone.
2022 was a rousing success for the company’s growth, and Avery feels optimistic about the
company’s upward trajectory. He mentioned a recent trip to Knoxville, Tennessee to pick up
more equipment that will allow them to expand production.
He then expressed his gratitude toward his community and the deep connections he was able
to make with other local businesses in Avery and Watauga counties.
“It’s such a tight-knit community,” Avery said. “Everyone really just wants to see everyone else succeed. We saw that firsthand. I was on the Watauga Farmers’ Market Board of Directors last year, and just to see how, even when there were problems to solve, they were more community-minded versus competition-minded.”
Avery and Miika are devoted to giving back to Boone, donating excess harvest to the Hospitality House, and joining The Food Hub’s agricultural efforts. In addition to becoming prominent vendors at the Watauga Farmers’ Market, they are now avid customers as well,
collecting 75% of their spring seasonal groceries from their fellow farmers’ tables.
Avery Hughes’s journey to cultivating gourmet and medicinal mushrooms began after moving from Georgia to North Carolina to work for UCLA. The summer after moving, he began interning on a farm in Vilas and immediately knew growing food was in his future. After being shown how to grow Shiitake spores on logs, Avery flew out to Oregon to take a 10-day course on commercial mushroom growing. He rented out a small warehouse space, converting it into
a grow space, and the rest is history.
The foundation of High Country Fungi is, of course, the mushroom “fruiting bodies,” the fresh
gourmet mushrooms sold to a couple dozen restaurants and at local markets. And Hughes
isn’t shy about playing favorites.
“Chestnuts are pretty wonderful to watch grow,” Avery described. “From when they start
growing to when they finish, there’s something about a lot of caps and stems in a big canopy
that’s really satisfying.”
Gourmet varieties like Shiitake and Oyster mushrooms are a popular hit, both at High Country
Fungi’s market booth and in restaurants they stock. Countertop grow kits and mixed boxes of
gourmet mushrooms are also popular purchases from the company on market days.
The year 2022 also brought a surge of expansion for High Country Fungi’s production of
medicinal extracts. Avery, a licensed forager in 10 states, concisely explained the extraction
process.
“We do small batches in house,” he said. “We either forage or grow all the ingredients. Then,
we use an organic, food-grade alcohol to do our first extractions with. Then, we do a water
extract, and it’s a dual extract. So, alcohol pulls out some compounds, and water pulls out
more compounds. You combine the two, and you get a full spectrum extract.”
He cited positive response from the public to these supplemental tinctures.
“We have a lot of repeat customers who use them for a variety of medical issues and daily
maintenance,” Avery said. “I know some folks who have diabetes use a few of them to help
with blood sugar. Lion’s Mane is used for your memory; Chaga for energy. I used to take mushroom supplements before I ever started the business, and it’s nice because now I have my own personal stash. And I know exactly what’s going into them.”
His own experiences with his mental health led to a greater understanding of the brain-healing capacity of various mushrooms.
“And even Lion’s Mane has helped my focus,” Avery revealed. “I didn’t find out until recently that I had undiagnosed ADHD probably my whole life, but I’ve noticed that Lion’s Mane helps me focus and keeps me calm.”
Avery excitedly described his medicinal fungal species of this season’s harvest, Cordyceps. The “shag carpet” shrooms have received a lot of buzz due to their sensationalized depiction in the sci-fi video game and subsequent television series, The Last of Us.
“They’re a Cheeto-looking fungus,” Avery said. “They’re a little bit more challenging to grow. I
had to fail multiple times before my success in growing them, but they became really popular
because of the show.”
The skeptical response to the edibility of these mushrooms is compounded by the Cordyceps
spores’ ability to attach to and, ultimately, control insect species. But Hughes lays the fear of
human mind-control to rest.
“We’ve gotten mixed reactions,” he said. “Some people are put off by them; we have to tell them that no, they can’t zombify or parasitize humans. They can’t jump species like that. It just doesn’t work. It’s cool because Cordyceps also grow locally here. If you go outside around June, and you go to a low-lying creek bed where it’s really moss, they will actually grow on different insect larva. You’ll see them sticking up out of the ground. If you dig down, you’ll find
the host body.”
Cordyceps, much like Lion’s Mane, is known especially for increasing cognitive function, and specifically mind-to-muscle coordination. It is considered a natural nootropic, and athletes have been using them in recent years to improve performance, Avery elaborated.
“It’s a popular medicinal with runners,” he said. “It’s good for lung health and energy. They call it the ginseng of mushrooms. I know a lot of endurance athletes use them. I recently sold some to someone who does ultra-marathons, and he did well on his last one with the help of it. He told me he feels like it helped him complete the last half of the ultramarathon with a little more ease.”
With the arrival of mushrooms like Cordyceps, Reishi, Lion’s Mane, and Chaga into the
spotlight, emerging energy drink companies like MUD\WTR have begun utilizing their energy-boosting properties to concoct caffeine-replacers. Upon probing Avery for an opinion on the
legitimacy of products like these, He simply urged caution and to look for the purest form of
the fungi.
“I would say look for anything that uses the mushroom fruiting body, so it’s the mushroom
itself,” Avery advised. “A lot of companies will use myceliated grain. So, basically, it’s grain
spawn that the mycelium has just grown on. They’ll take that and grind it up, and use it, but it’s
a lot of filler. And there’s been very little research on the medicinal benefits of just the
mycelium, but nowhere near the extent of research that’s been done on using the actual
mushrooms. So, there’s a few companies that do that. We’re one of them.”
Hughes ensures his mushrooms are clean from sporulation to harvest by outsourcing spawn
from wholesale biotechnology companies like Terrestrial Fungi and Maine Cap N’ Stem,
amongst others.
The nature of his environmentally conscious production process is no small weight off of
Hughes’s shoulders.
“As far as our footprint goes, I think we are close to carbon negative,” he mused, as if in
sudden realization.
Feeling a need to ease anxieties about creating waste in production, Avery has worked
diligently to use as many sustainable materials as possible. High Country Fungi utilizes
biodegradable grow bags, which can be bacterially broken down in just under three years. All
used substrate is also donated to composting companies after harvesting the product. During
the height of the commercial season, the donated amount comes out to about 1,000 pounds of
spent substrate. That compost is then distributed to local farms, which then utilize the healthy
microbes and bacteria to enrich their soil. Avery’s modesty in the face of these
accomplishments is a puzzle, but he admitted his fastidious care to give more than he takes is
a relief to his conscience as well as to his corner of Appalachia.
“It satisfies a need,” he said. “Going into all this, I knew I wanted to feel good about what I do.”
When asked to share what he would want customers’ big takeaway to be, Avery humbly
stated, “General education. I would tell people to not be afraid of mushrooms. They’re kind of associated with death and decay. So, there’s a lot of fear around it. So, we want to show people that fungi is its own kingdom. And within that there are ones that will kill you. There are some that can heal you, and there are a lot of them that are very good for you. So, I ideally want to dispel some of the myths and give people information that’s backed by research and science, allowing them to, at that point, make their own decision about it.”
At the heart of their company is Avery and Miika’s genuine love for the work they do and their
commitment to serving their community. The humble founder gushed about his customers.
“Our business is nothing without the people who support it,” he shared. “So, we pour our hearts into providing a quality product, and everyone just, you know, they embraced it.”
High Country Fungi can be seen at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market on Saturdays from 8
a.m. until noon, now through November.
Avery’s goals for the company involve expanding use of medicinal Cordyceps extracts as well as experimenting with freeze-dried mushrooms and, eventually, jerky.
For more information about High Country Fungi or to check out their products, visit their webpage at www.highcountryfungi.com or the company Instagram: @highcountryfungi.
