High Country Fungi: Mushroom Farmers Triumphantly Respawn for Spring Harvest

Another market spread featuring Comb Tooth, Golden Oysters, Pioppinos, Pink Oysters, Chestnuts, and King Blue Oysters. Photo courtesy of High Country Fungi.

By Abigail Sherrin

The average large chain grocery store in the United States carries 200 different fresh fruits and vegetables in their produced department. In said produce section, there is only one mushroom on the common market for consumption.

A larger selection of edible fungi can be more commonly found in smaller chain grocery stores and farmers’ markets, thanks to the attention fungi has received in recent years for culinary and medicinal benefits. And northern North Carolina is becoming a hotspot for enthusiastic mushroom foragers and growers alike.

One such enthusiast is High Country Fungi CEO and founder Avery Hughes, a licensed forager and entrepreneur whose passion built a successful mushroom-growing company in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. His mission is to bring a plethora of nutrient-dense mushrooms to tables throughout the High Country. And he’s back with another bountiful harvest for spring markets!

Avery articulated deep frustration with the way mushrooms have been marketed in

mainstream grocery outlets. Regarding the one mushroom that has an inexplicable hold on the

fungal corner of the produce section, he voiced his concern:

“I think 90 something percent of all mushrooms in America that are sold in supermarkets are of

a Portobello variety. And Portobello, Baby Bella, and Cremini are all the same mushroom at

different growth stages. It’s Agaricus Bisporus.”

Miika Greenwood and Avery Hughes are the team behind High Country Fungi’s success. Partners in business and life, they work tirelessly to bring their passion to kitchens throughout the High Country. Here they hold bunches of Pink Oysters and Chestnuts, respectively. Photo courtesy of High Country Fungi.

And Agaricus Bisporus is the least bioavailable species on the shelves.

“There’s a huge industry there that doesn’t want to be disrupted. Those mushrooms don’t even

really contain compounds that are good for you. There was a study done at Penn State that

said that if you consume about 20 grams of mushrooms per day, you would decrease your

overall cancer risk by 45%. It was a study done over about 40 years. And it’s all due to the fact

that mushrooms contain a compound called ergothioneine. It’s present in Maitake, Shiitake, in

basically every variety except for the Portobellos.”

High Country Fungi supplies more than 10 varieties of cultivated fungi to Watauga and Avery county markets and restaurants and have been successfully serving their community since the Summer of 2021.

Started at the beginning of the pandemic by Avery Hughes and his partner, Miika Greenwood,

the company struggled and ultimately bloomed through adversity. Miika Greenwood is the grow room manager responsible for prepping and harvesting outgoing orders for restaurants

and stores.

Maine Cap N’ Stem Pioppinos are a nutrient-dense alternative to Portabellas. Photo courtesy of High Country Fungi.

“It’s just my partner, Miika, and I,” Avery said. “When COVID hit, she basically quit her job and jumped on board full time with me. So, she joined in and has been a critical part of the operations, and we spend every day together.”

Avery and Miika began their two-person company before the first lockdowns of 2020, and like their carefully sporulated fungi, they learned to take time and flourish in isolation.

“We had done the 2020 Boone Winter Market, then COVID came and we were dealing with all sorts of critical supply issues,” Avery described. “We were using a lot of rubbing alcohol in our laboratory, and we couldn’t get any of that due to COVID. We were dealing with logistics of restaurants shutting down; that was going to be our primary source.”

Chestnuts are slightly nuttier than Portabellas, with edible caps and

stems. Photo courtesy of High Country Fungi.

Facing the challenge with patience, Avery and Miika took a step back to fine tune the growth

facility’s usage and plan for future production.

They made what profit they could by selling products to local restaurants. They consistently

began selling harvest again at the 2021 Watauga County Farmers’ Market and began a

wholesale partnership with Boone health food store Earth Fare in August of 2021.

Business has boomed since, or “fruited,” as it were. They sell wholesale to 18 outlets total,

stocking Lost Province, The Cardinal, and Booneshine Brewing Co., amongst many local

eateries. Most recently, the company has begun selling to Wildwood Community Market in

downtown Boone.

Pink Oysters are a nutrient-dense culinary and visual delight, often used as a chicken substitute in vegan dishes. Photo courtesy of High Country Fungi.

2022 was a rousing success for the company’s growth, and Avery feels optimistic about the

company’s upward trajectory. He mentioned a recent trip to Knoxville, Tennessee to pick up

more equipment that will allow them to expand production.

He then expressed his gratitude toward his community and the deep connections he was able

to make with other local businesses in Avery and Watauga counties.

“It’s such a tight-knit community,” Avery said. “Everyone really just wants to see everyone else succeed. We saw that firsthand. I was on the Watauga Farmers’ Market Board of Directors last year, and just to see how, even when there were problems to solve, they were more community-minded versus competition-minded.”

A culinary favorite, these Golden Oysters are ready to be delivered to restaurants around the High Country. Photo courtesy of High Country Fungi.

Avery and Miika are devoted to giving back to Boone, donating excess harvest to the Hospitality House, and joining The Food Hub’s agricultural efforts. In addition to becoming prominent vendors at the Watauga Farmers’ Market, they are now avid customers as well,

collecting 75% of their spring seasonal groceries from their fellow farmers’ tables.

Avery Hughes’s journey to cultivating gourmet and medicinal mushrooms began after moving from Georgia to North Carolina to work for UCLA. The summer after moving, he began interning on a farm in Vilas and immediately knew growing food was in his future. After being shown how to grow Shiitake spores on logs, Avery flew out to Oregon to take a 10-day course on commercial mushroom growing. He rented out a small warehouse space, converting it into

a grow space, and the rest is history.

Avery and Miika enjoy their Saturday harvest table at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market. Photo courtesy of High Country Fungi.

The foundation of High Country Fungi is, of course, the mushroom “fruiting bodies,” the fresh

gourmet mushrooms sold to a couple dozen restaurants and at local markets. And Hughes

isn’t shy about playing favorites.

“Chestnuts are pretty wonderful to watch grow,” Avery described. “From when they start

growing to when they finish, there’s something about a lot of caps and stems in a big canopy

that’s really satisfying.”

Gourmet varieties like Shiitake and Oyster mushrooms are a popular hit, both at High Country

Fungi’s market booth and in restaurants they stock. Countertop grow kits and mixed boxes of

gourmet mushrooms are also popular purchases from the company on market days.

Avery Hughes proudly presents Golden Enokis grown from Maine Cap N’ Stem Co. while wearing a Watauga County Farmers’ Market hat. Photo courtesy of High Country Fungi.

The year 2022 also brought a surge of expansion for High Country Fungi’s production of

medicinal extracts. Avery, a licensed forager in 10 states, concisely explained the extraction

process.

“We do small batches in house,” he said. “We either forage or grow all the ingredients. Then,

we use an organic, food-grade alcohol to do our first extractions with. Then, we do a water

extract, and it’s a dual extract. So, alcohol pulls out some compounds, and water pulls out

more compounds. You combine the two, and you get a full spectrum extract.”

He cited positive response from the public to these supplemental tinctures.

“We have a lot of repeat customers who use them for a variety of medical issues and daily

maintenance,” Avery said. “I know some folks who have diabetes use a few of them to help

with blood sugar. Lion’s Mane is used for your memory; Chaga for energy. I used to take mushroom supplements before I ever started the business, and it’s nice because now I have my own personal stash. And I know exactly what’s going into them.”

This beautiful batch of Pink Oysters on the grow room shelves are close to harvesting. Photo courtesy of High Country Fungi.

His own experiences with his mental health led to a greater understanding of the brain-healing capacity of various mushrooms.

“And even Lion’s Mane has helped my focus,” Avery revealed. “I didn’t find out until recently that I had undiagnosed ADHD probably my whole life, but I’ve noticed that Lion’s Mane helps me focus and keeps me calm.”

Avery excitedly described his medicinal fungal species of this season’s harvest, Cordyceps. The “shag carpet” shrooms have received a lot of buzz due to their sensationalized depiction in the sci-fi video game and subsequent television series, The Last of Us.

“They’re a Cheeto-looking fungus,” Avery said. “They’re a little bit more challenging to grow. I

had to fail multiple times before my success in growing them, but they became really popular

because of the show.”

High Country Fungi sells perfectly preserved, freeze dried gourmet

mushrooms, medicinal extracts, and Grow Your Own Kits in addition to their popular fresh fungi produce. Photo courtesy of High Country Fungi.

The skeptical response to the edibility of these mushrooms is compounded by the Cordyceps

spores’ ability to attach to and, ultimately, control insect species. But Hughes lays the fear of

human mind-control to rest.

High Country Fungi’s mixed variety boxes are available for purchase at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market. Photo courtesy of High Country Fungi.

“We’ve gotten mixed reactions,” he said. “Some people are put off by them; we have to tell them that no, they can’t zombify or parasitize humans. They can’t jump species like that. It just doesn’t work. It’s cool because Cordyceps also grow locally here. If you go outside around June, and you go to a low-lying creek bed where it’s really moss, they will actually grow on different insect larva. You’ll see them sticking up out of the ground. If you dig down, you’ll find

the host body.”

Cordyceps, much like Lion’s Mane, is known especially for increasing cognitive function, and specifically mind-to-muscle coordination. It is considered a natural nootropic, and athletes have been using them in recent years to improve performance, Avery elaborated.

“It’s a popular medicinal with runners,” he said. “It’s good for lung health and energy. They call it the ginseng of mushrooms. I know a lot of endurance athletes use them. I recently sold some to someone who does ultra-marathons, and he did well on his last one with the help of it. He told me he feels like it helped him complete the last half of the ultramarathon with a little more ease.”

Earth Fare in Boone has a fresh restock of mushrooms! Pictured are some lovely Golden Enokis, perfect for stir fry and ramen. Photo courtesy of High Country Fungi.

With the arrival of mushrooms like Cordyceps, Reishi, Lion’s Mane, and Chaga into the

spotlight, emerging energy drink companies like MUD\WTR have begun utilizing their energy-boosting properties to concoct caffeine-replacers. Upon probing Avery for an opinion on the

legitimacy of products like these, He simply urged caution and to look for the purest form of

the fungi.

“I would say look for anything that uses the mushroom fruiting body, so it’s the mushroom

itself,” Avery advised. “A lot of companies will use myceliated grain. So, basically, it’s grain

spawn that the mycelium has just grown on. They’ll take that and grind it up, and use it, but it’s

a lot of filler. And there’s been very little research on the medicinal benefits of just the

mycelium, but nowhere near the extent of research that’s been done on using the actual

mushrooms. So, there’s a few companies that do that. We’re one of them.”

Avery in the grow room with a 3lb 8oz bunch of Pink Oyster

mushrooms. The p100 filter masks prevents spores from being inhaled. Photo courtesy of High

Country Fungi.

Hughes ensures his mushrooms are clean from sporulation to harvest by outsourcing spawn

from wholesale biotechnology companies like Terrestrial Fungi and Maine Cap N’ Stem,

amongst others.

The nature of his environmentally conscious production process is no small weight off of

Hughes’s shoulders.

A block of Cordyceps resembling a “Shag Carpet” before harvest. Photo courtesy of High Country Fungi.

“As far as our footprint goes, I think we are close to carbon negative,” he mused, as if in

sudden realization.

Feeling a need to ease anxieties about creating waste in production, Avery has worked

diligently to use as many sustainable materials as possible. High Country Fungi utilizes

biodegradable grow bags, which can be bacterially broken down in just under three years. All

used substrate is also donated to composting companies after harvesting the product. During

the height of the commercial season, the donated amount comes out to about 1,000 pounds of

spent substrate. That compost is then distributed to local farms, which then utilize the healthy

microbes and bacteria to enrich their soil. Avery’s modesty in the face of these

accomplishments is a puzzle, but he admitted his fastidious care to give more than he takes is

a relief to his conscience as well as to his corner of Appalachia.

Avery Hughes stands next to myceliated blocks fruiting Lion’s Mane, one of the company’s most popular gourmet varieties. Photo courtesy of High Country Fungi.

“It satisfies a need,” he said. “Going into all this, I knew I wanted to feel good about what I do.”

When asked to share what he would want customers’ big takeaway to be, Avery humbly

stated, “General education. I would tell people to not be afraid of mushrooms. They’re kind of associated with death and decay. So, there’s a lot of fear around it. So, we want to show people that fungi is its own kingdom. And within that there are ones that will kill you. There are some that can heal you, and there are a lot of them that are very good for you. So, I ideally want to dispel some of the myths and give people information that’s backed by research and science, allowing them to, at that point, make their own decision about it.”

Miika Greenwood is an integral part of HCF, being manager of the Grow Room. She meticulously harvests and packs all of the mushrooms that go out weekly for restaurant deliveries and the Watauga County Farmers’ Market. Photo courtesy of High Country Fungi.

At the heart of their company is Avery and Miika’s genuine love for the work they do and their

commitment to serving their community. The humble founder gushed about his customers.

“Our business is nothing without the people who support it,” he shared. “So, we pour our hearts into providing a quality product, and everyone just, you know, they embraced it.”

High Country Fungi can be seen at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market on Saturdays from 8

a.m. until noon, now through November.

Avery’s goals for the company involve expanding use of medicinal Cordyceps extracts as well as experimenting with freeze-dried mushrooms and, eventually, jerky.

For more information about High Country Fungi or to check out their products, visit their webpage at www.highcountryfungi.com or the company Instagram: @highcountryfungi.

