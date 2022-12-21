High Country Crime Stoppers and Boone Police Seek Public’s Assistance in Solving Incident

High Country Crime Stoppers and Boone Police seek the public’s assistance in solving the following incident:

On November 22, 2022, between 3 am and 4 am, a white 16’ Homesteader brand enclosed box trailer was stolen from the parking lot of Charleston Forge, located at 251 Industrial Park Drive. The trailer displayed signage for FRS Team, a restoration services company.

The Boone Police Department is seeking to identify the individual(s) who were involved in the theft of the trailer. They are also seeking any witnesses to the incident or who may have observed the trailer at a later point.

The Boone Police Department is asking that anyone with information regarding this incident or of the identity of those involved, to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 / 828-737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900. You may also submit a Crime Stoppers Tip via the website at https://www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251. All information will be kept confidential.

High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information, which leads to arrests; recovery of stolen property; seizure of drugs and the location of wanted persons.

Courtesy of High Country Crime Stoppers. Photos submitted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

