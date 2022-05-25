High Country Caregivers Hosts Inaugural Coaches Invitational Golf Tournament at Blowing Rock Country Club on May 24

A golfer approaches the tee on the 1st hole. As you can see, as the tournament started, the fog was going to play a factor in the scores.

On May 24 at the Blowing Rock Country Club, High Country Caregivers hosted the inaugural Coaches Invitational Golf Tournament. During lunch, the fog was thick, and visibility was less than 100 feet on the course; however, by the 2nd or 3rd hole a little after 12:30 p.m., the fog lifted and revealed the beauty that is Blowing Rock Country Club.

During lunch, Jacob Willis, the Executive Director at High Country Caregivers, said, “100% of the money raised at the tournament will go to help the mission of High Country Caregivers.”

If you are not familiar with High Country Caregivers, and you asked them what they do for families in the High Country, they say:

We provide legal services helping families obtain legal guardianship of their grandchildren.

We offer support groups where children are provided supervision and activities, while the caregivers (grandparents) are able to express frustrations, learn helpful tools to rear their children, and are given a meal.

support groups where children are provided supervision and activities, while the caregivers (grandparents) are able to express frustrations, learn helpful tools to rear their children, and are given a meal. We provide kinship navigation by partnering with DSS to help families navigate the Social Services system and with the School System to ensure these children maximize their educational opportunities.

kinship navigation by partnering with DSS to help families navigate the Social Services system and with the School System to ensure these children maximize their educational opportunities. We provide holiday gifts, school supplies, summer camp opportunities, scholarships for education, athletic registration fees, and other essential life changing needs.

Since 2006, High Country Caregivers has been filling the gap to meet the needs of children in the High Country.

Learn more by visiting: www.highcountrycaregivers.com.

Coach Jerry Moore prepared to place his ball on the green from about 84 yards from the cup.

As a proud media sponsor of this inaugural golf tournament that helps children in the High Country, we encourage everyone to visit www.highcountrycaregivers.com and support this great organization.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

