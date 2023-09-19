High Country Caregivers A Night at Chetola Gala: Dancing the Night Away While Raising Needed Funds

By Kris Testori

High Country Caregivers, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing comprehensive, whole-family care to empower caregivers who take on the responsibility of caring for a relative’s or a friend’s child, hosted a spectacular fundraising event last Thursday evening.

The event, titled A Night at Chetola, was designed to merge philanthropy with entertainment, presenting an outstanding night infused with excitement and compassion. “This marks our fourth year hosting this event, and each year it’s a full house,” said High Country Caregivers Executive Director Jacob Willis. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our supporters. It’s truly heartwarming to see so many individuals come together to support our cause.”

One of the kinship caregivers, Donna Miller, spoke at the event, sharing the impact of High Country Caregivers on the lives of the families in the program. “You bless these children more than you can imagine,” she told those in attendance. “You bless the grandparents more than you know. We have grandparents in their 80s on a fixed income. When, all of a sudden, they get a knock on the door, they get their grandkids. Well, their income does not change, their apartment does not get any bigger, but yet they take those children. Thank God that we have an organization and we have board members who care about us, and they get out and they talk to their friends and they raise money to make it possible. High Country Caregivers helps us, providing a way for us to care for and love these grandchildren. I don’t know if you realize what a blessing that is. Every grandparent wants their grandchild to be well taken care of and loved. Who can do a better job than the grandparents?”

Miller also highlighted the social support systems provided to the kinship caregivers by HCC. “We are able to get together to talk and get support from each other, to get encouragement from each other.” She emphasized, “It doesn’t matter where you come from or what you have or don’t have; we all share the same thing in common. It is wonderful to receive moral and emotional support and to know that you are not the only one doing this.’”

The fundraiser featured live music performances by the award-winning 8-piece Motown Band, ‘The Business,’ dancing, live auctions, a silent auction, and gourmet dining. The silent auction presented a plethora of items and experiences, enticing attendees to bid generously, all in the name of making a meaningful difference in the lives of children and kinship caregivers in the High Country region.

“This event showcases the generosity and community spirit of the High Country,” Willis said. “All of the proceeds will go towards HCC’s many fund-a-need programs, as well as general support for families facing the hardships of kinship navigation. In the wake of this successful event, we at High Country Caregivers express our gratitude to all the attendees, sponsors, and volunteers for their unwavering support and dedication.”

