High Country Association of Realtors® Strengthens Focus on Fair Housing with $3,000 Grant

Boone, NC – The High Country Association Realtors® is proud to announce that it has received a $3,000 Fair Housing Grant from the National Association of Realtors® to host a course for its members called Bias Override: Overcoming Barriers to Fair Housing. The course will be conducted by Robert Morris, a leadership consultant and broker who has been recognized as Tennessee Realtor® of the Year.

The course helps real estate professionals avoid fair housing pitfalls and provide professional services to every customer or client regardless of their background. Participants will examine the history of bias in real estate, discuss how that can result in fair housing violations today, and engage in interactive programming to enhance communication skills, helping High Country Realtors® better serve their clients and our community.

“The American Dream is partly about home ownership and finding a place to live,” said Tony Floyd, Chair of the High Country Association Realtors® Fair Housing Committee. “As Realtors® we want every member of the community to enjoy that right, and that is why we are committed to the issue of fair housing. We are proud to receive this grant from our National Association to provide this class to our members.”

The National Association of Realtors® (NAR)’s Fair Housing Action Plan emphasizes accountability, training, and change to ensure that America’s 1.4 million Realtors® are doing their

part to protect housing rights in America. Through this grant, the High Country Association is doing ours.

NAR offers Fair Housing Grants to state and local Realtor® Associations around the country in an effort to support a wide range of activities and initiatives, including education and curriculum development, partnerships with local organizations, and commemoration ceremonies and events. To learn more about NAR’s Fair Housing Grant program visit, https://realtorparty.realtor/state-local-issues/issues/fair-housing.html

The High Country Association of REALTORS® proudly serves members and homeowners in Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, and Watauga. Since 1971 HCAR has represented Realtors® who are providing real estate services and advocating for our shared quality of life.

The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing more than 1.4 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

